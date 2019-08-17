Spotsylvania County school buses may eventually be equipped with video cameras as a way to track down drivers who illegally pass them.
The Board of Supervisors voted last week to hold a public hearing on the proposal. A date has not yet been set.
If the video cameras are approved, they would be used to identify drivers who pass school buses that are stopped with flashing red lights and the stop arm extended. The fine for such an offense is $250.
The school system would not pay for the camera installation or the work done by the vendor hired to operate them. Instead, the vendor would be paid a percentage of the fines collected, with the rest going to the school system.
Stafford County considered adding such cameras on buses last year, but decided not to do it.
The problem of vehicles passing stopped school buses is more than just a nuisance, according to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.
The association coordinates one day each year for school bus drivers to tally how many cars illegally pass them. In 2018, school bus drivers in 38 states and Washington, D.C., reported 83,944 violations on that single day.
“Throughout a 180-day school year, these sample results alone point to over 15 million violations by private motorists,” the association wrote of the survey findings.
Virginia was not part of that survey. But the Spotsylvania school system does take part in a similar statewide survey.
Don Upperco, who oversees school transportation in Spotsylvania, told the supervisors that in 2017 there were 141 violations in the county on the one day the survey was conducted.
“It’s an everyday thing,” Maj. Troy Skebo of the Sheriff’s Office told the board.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall said he hears complaints about the violations regularly, and he doesn’t want to see a child injured because of drivers illegally passing school buses.
“This is something we need,” Marshall said.