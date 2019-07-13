Spotsylvania County is looking into creating a fund that could help residents whose property sustains damage from stormwater and the erosion it causes.
The fund is tied to a bill co-sponsored by Del. Mark Cole and Sen. Bryce Reeves, both Republicans from Spotsylvania, that passed earlier this year. It became law July 1.
The fund would be used only for property developed prior to 1995. Residents who qualify would be given the funds as a grant, with no obligation to pay it back. The money could come from the county's general fund, but the source is unclear at this point; that is a detail that will have to be hammered out.
“As the developments have aged, these (stormwater) systems are failing, leaving individual owners responsible for their repairs throughout the county,” a staff report states.
County staff asked supervisors for direction on establishing a fund if the board supported it. Most of the board supported the idea of creating the fund, but were wary of how it would be used.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Supervisor David Ross said, noting residents in his Courtland District had problems such a fund could help them remedy. “This could fix a wrong.”
Supervisor Gary Skinner said the county should set a cap on how much could be spent through the fund and determine who would be eligible.
“We’ve got to have some restraint …” he said. “I think there are a lot of questions.”
Supervisor Greg Benton is not a fan of the fund.
“I don’t believe taxpayers should pay for private property fixes,” he said.
Benton said some property owners cause the problems themselves. He stressed that cases would have to be investigated, saying the fund could open a “Pandora’s box."
"I don’t think it’s a smart and right thing to do,” he added.
Supervisor Chris Yakabousky was supportive of the fund, but is also cautious. He said the county should “be a last resort” in such cases.
“I don’t want this to become a slush fund,” Yakabousky said.
But he added that “there really is no mechanism out there to do this.”
With an aging infrastructure system, Yakabouski said, “These problems are not going to go away.”
He noted a family in his district that has struggled with a problem such a fund could help. The new law is at least partially related to the case, which drew media attention.
In February 2018, a sinkhole opened in the front yard of the Kingswood subdivision home where Doug Woods lives with his wife and daughter.
The hole was the result of a large, underground steel drainage pipe that had become corroded and separated, allowing flowing water to eat away at the ground. The drain pipe runs under numerous yards and streets in the neighborhood, a 400-plus home Spotsylvania subdivision off Harrison Road.
Seeking a remedy for the sinkhole, Woods tried various avenues, including the homeowners association, the county and the Virginia Department of Transportation. He also contacted Cole and Reeves.
The county shied away from tackling the problem out of fear it could become liable for similar problems elsewhere. Meanwhile, the earth continued eroding, eventually threatening the driveway and a gas line to the house.
“Nobody wants to take responsibility,” Woods said Wednesday.
An estimate to repair the hole came in at nearly $80,000, Woods said, a price he can’t afford. With no solution in sight, he eventually filled in the hole with cement and gravel and covered it with a metal plate and dirt.
“It’s gonna hold for a little while, then it’ll do what it did before,” he said. “We don’t know what damage is going on underground.”
Woods was happy to hear the county is considering setting up a fund to handle situations like his.
“At least something’s being done,” he said.