Anecdotal evidence suggests there are a number of local families with both parents working on the pandemic’s front lines who are taking extra measures to keep their children safe.
Chelsea and Hunter Hardin, who live in Spotsylvania County, are one of those couples.
Chelsea is a nurse who’s been working long shifts with COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Mary Washington and Stafford hospitals. Hunter is a manager and team leader at Wegmans who has put in his own long hours to keep people fed and supplied.
Aside from facing the daily risk posed by the coronavirus, the couple is making another sacrifice: on March 16, they sent their daughters Coralee, 9, and Millie, 7, to live with their uncle in Culpeper County, to keep them safe.
Said Hunter: “It’s really hard not to have them with us, but we had to get them safely off to the side so our family doesn’t take collateral damage. With them gone, we can work and go hard and don’t have to worry about putting them in danger by coming home.”
For heading out each day into the front lines, and for the family sacrifice that requires, the Hardins join our list of Hometown Heroes.
In nominating the couple, Lyndsey Hinkle of Fredericksburg noted that Chelsea “has been caring for our area’s COVID-19-positive patients, while Hunter is a manager at our local Wegmans and has been working overtime to keep the store safe and stocked for our area shoppers.”
She said the Hardins’ decision to protect their elementary school-aged daughters, “who they’ve not been able to see for more than a month and a half.”
“They made the difficult decision to quarantine themselves from their daughters to protect them ... They are definitely my Hometown Heroes!” she wrote.
Chelsea said that when she saw her first COVID-positive patient at Mary Washington Hospital, she knew something had to be done to keep her daughters safe. They spent a night with their local grandparents, but that wasn’t a long-term solution because the grandparents had health risks of their own.
“My wonderful brother, Jeremy Chancellor, offered to keep them and we said yes because we didn’t know what else to do,” she said. “At that time, we didn’t know it would be for so long, but he’s been great, caring for them, home-schooling them and keeping their spirits up.”
Still, it’s hard to be apart from the children you’ve been with since the day they were born.
“We do what we can, Facetime every day and hear all about their day,” she said, noting that they sent Easter baskets and spring clothes at the holiday, but had to settle for seeing how they went over via video.
Chelsea said she’s felt a lot of guilt for not being there, and doesn’t know how she’ll ever be able to repay her brother and his roommate, Stacey Rose, who’ve done everything from help with schooling to braid the girls’ hair.
“My brother’s just been amazing,” she said. “Even before we realized the classes and schoolwork would go on, he told me, ‘Chelsea, they have to keep learning. We will go on from this and they keep learning.’ ”
The ICU nurse, who works mainly at Mary Washington Hospital and picks up a few shifts a week at Stafford Hospital, emphasized that she and her husband realize they’re not the only ones making this sort of sacrifice for their jobs.
“A lot of nurses and other medical workers have sent their children away, to grandparents or other relatives,” she said. “It’s hard for all of us.”
She also downplays the notion she’s somehow special among her peers.
“I’m no different than any ICU nurse. Right now all of us are working our butts off to help people,” she said. “This is just our time to show up.”
She said waves of people infected by the virus have “come and gone and come and gone,” and that it’s been difficult when patients’ lives were threatened.
“We ICU nurses always talk to our patients, and never want anyone to be alone in their last moments,” she said. “We’ve started taking phones and putting them up to patient’s ears, even those who are critically ill and sedated. At other times, we’ve started using iPads.”
She said medical workers have seen that people from all age groups have been infected—“not just 60-year-old males”—and locally have witnessed some pretty big “wins” when deathly ill patients got better.
One of the hardest adjustments has been the extra care needed in treating COVID-19 patients.
“It’s ingrained in all of us nurses to try and save people’s lives, but you can’t just run into these rooms when a patient’s pressure drops or there’s some other problem,” she said. “You have to gown up and put on all the gear. The donning and doffing of PPE is exhausting over a full shift.”
While his wife is caring for patients, Hunter is working long days trying to deal with the challenges that a contagious virus poses for a grocery store such as Wegmans.
He said the challenges have changed rapidly and the company has worked to keep all its stores safe for staff and for customers.
“They keep finding new ways to allow us to keep working,” he said, noting that it’s required all sorts of changes in the store to keep surfaces and carts clean and make sure people socially distance.
“There’s no open food any more. All is packed and we make sure everything is covered,” he said. “We’ve got tape on the floor to guide people and ensure social distancing and Plexiglas now up at registers so customers and staffers can feel safe.”
With some items hard to get at first, such as toilet paper, he said the company worked to put limits on how many items customers could buy and find supplies from new sources or locations.
“At one point, we started getting toilet paper from Canada,” he noted. “The images that typically were on what we had sold were bears, so it was strange to see little kittens on the new deliveries. In one shipment, we got 20 pallets that were each at least 10 to 12 feet high. You could literally have made a fort out of them.”
Hunter, who grew up at Lake of the Woods in Orange County, said he misses his daughters immensely but tries to do what he can to keep Chelsea and his girls feeling upbeat.
Sometimes, that means suggesting different items and scenes that he and both his two artistically talented daughters will draw, then comparing the finished drawings virtually.
“And at other times, I try to be silly and keep things light,” he said. “If you forget for a few moments all that’s going on and get a good laugh in, it helps to be comfortable, whether you’re at work or at home.”
He closed by saying that both he and his wife are “honored to be in the positions we’re in. An awful lot of people are doing the same sort of things so here’s a shout out to everyone doing their part to protect people and keep things moving.”
