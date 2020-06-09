For the second day in a row, the Rappahannock Area Health District has reported the death of an elderly man from COVID-19—news that makes Cindi Bowen feel horrible.
“Every time I read about someone who’s passed, it’s heart-wrenching,” said Bowen, who chairs a local advisory council for an agency that provides assistance to the elderly. “It’s not just numbers; these are people.”
Tuesday’s report—that a white man in his 70s who lived in Spotsylvania County had died from the novel coronavirus—marked the second death in the county in two days and the ninth total from Spotsylvania.
The resident also was the 21st person to die from COVID-19 in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
“This COVID is not anything to fool around with, particularly for our seniors,” said Pat Holland, executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.
Her agency offers free services, from grocery shopping to meal delivery, to older residents so they can “stay home and stay safe,” she said.
“We care about our seniors, and we do not want to lose any more,” Holland said.
Locally, more people in their 30s have tested positive for the respiratory illness than any other age group. Likewise, more children and teenagers have gotten the virus than adults in their 60s and 70s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The 177 local residents who have been hospitalized with the disease have represented all age groups, including one child, age 9 or younger, and one between ages 10 and 19.
But the death toll has been hardest on the senior set. Eighty-one percent of the local virus-related deaths, or 17 of the 21, have been among people age 60 and older.
The total is even more sobering statewide, where 91 percent of Virginia’s deaths have happened to residents 60 and over.
“It is our patients who are older and sicker and therefore the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19,” said Anish Shah, a doctor with Vascular Institute of Virginia of Fredericksburg, who treats people on dialysis or those with reduced blood flow in their legs.
Still, Bowen believes the Fredericksburg area has been lucky to not have more fatalities to date, especially after seeing news reports of the carnage in New York and Italy. She hopes people will continue to be careful and practice social distancing, especially when it comes to their elderly family members.
“Take that extra measure to make sure you’re not giving it to someone who’s giving it to someone who’s going to infect Grandma,” she said.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,905 positive cases of COVID-19 locally, with 824 in Stafford; 712 in Spotsylvania; 193 in Fredericksburg; 97 in Caroline; and 79 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 772 cases in Culpeper County; 365 in Fauquier County; 118 in Orange County; and 83 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 51,738 cases and 1,496 deaths from COVID-19.
