The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors will have a pair of new members, including its first black representative.
Chancellor Middle School Principal Deborah Frazier knocked off incumbent Paul Trampe, the current chairman of the board, to win the Salem District seat Tuesday.
The other new supervisor was expected, because the incumbent in the Livingston District did not run. Barry Jett who won the three-way race in that district to fill the seat to be vacated by current incumbent Greg Benton.
Frazier is the first black to be elected to the Board of Supervisors in Spotsylvania.
“I have thought about that,” Frazier said in a telephone interview Tuesday night, shortly after the results of her win came in. “That was a lot to think about. It’s so surreal.”
Frazier took 2,371 votes to 2,130 for Trampe, a veteran economist with the Defense Logistics Agency who was seeking his third term.
Education is a top priority for Frazier, the Chancellor Middle School principal. So is affordable housing and transportation.
Frazier said she wants to “find solutions” as a supervisor, something she calls “one of my greatest strengths.”
Jett, who is retired from the Sheriff’s Office, beat Raymond Bell, president of Mosaic Expression LLC and pastor at Mount Hope Baptist Church, and Howard Smith, the county’s former sheriff.
Jett took nearly 41 percent of the votes. Bell followed with 34 percent and Smith got just under 25 percent.
In the Chancellor District, incumbent Timothy McLaughlin beat former School Board member Amanda Blalock to win a third term. McLaughlin garnered more than 52 percent of the votes.
Courtland District Supervisor David Ross easily beat a write-in candidate. He will serve his third term.
There also will be two new members on the School Board. Four seats were at stake, with incumbents winning two of them.
In the Livingston District, Kirk Twigg beat challenger Erin Sherwood, and in the Chancellor District, Dawn Shelley beat challenger Phillip Scott.
In the Courtland District, challenger Rabih “Rob” Abuismail beat incumbent James Meyer, who was running for a third term. At 22, Abuismail will be the youngest member of the School Board.
For the open Salem District seat, Lorita Daniels beat the two other challengers—Christopher Snider and Shawn Davis. She got 43 percent of the vote to Snider’s 30 percent and Davis’s 26 percent.
All of Spotsylvania's constitutional officers—Sheriff Roger Harris, Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird, Revenue Commissioner Deborah Williams and Treasurer Larry Pritchett—were unopposed in their re-election campaigns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.