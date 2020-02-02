When Penny Traber wondered how she could bring hope to those who are struggling, either to overcome addiction or to deal with the deaths in its wake, she turned to her husband, Greg.
Twenty years ago, on Jan. 24, he ended a cycle of drinking and drug use that started when he was 12.
“People would ask me in the beginning, ‘What was your drug of choice?’ and I would say, ‘More.’ I had no drug of choice,” he said, “other than alcohol, and I would do anything that was laid in front of me.”
Recovery wasn’t easy for him or anyone who cared for him, but Greg Traber learned how to put those habits behind him and change his life. He eventually became a substance-abuse counselor and runs an intensive outpatient program at Snowden of Fredericksburg.
The Trabers decided to use his counseling connections, as well as those made through their work together as real estate agents, to offer a program called “Addiction … Inspiring Hope.” Eight people will share stories of addiction and recovery and how they “rose from the depths of despair,” according to the flyer.
The event is planned from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the River Club Church in Spotsylvania County. It’s at 10835 Tidewater Trail.
Mark and Sue Anderson of Anderson Oil Co. are co-sponsoring the event, and he will talk about their son, Will, who was 20 when he died from a methadone overdose 10 years ago.
“Obviously, it was a tough time for us, and it took a tremendous toll on our family,” he said. “But our part of the story is that we’re still here. We’re still happy, we’re still a family unit and we still get up every day and go about our business.”
The Andersons have talked privately with others whose children, siblings or friends have died of overdoses, and he knows it brings comfort to hear from someone in the same situation. He isn’t sure what he’ll say on Saturday, except to encourage people to keep moving.
Like the Trabers, he wants to bring any good he can to an otherwise grim situation.
“I like talking with people,” Mark Anderson said. “I wish I didn’t have to because I hate seeing what people are going through. When you lose a loved one like that, especially a child, it’s just a dark place that you can’t understand unless you’ve been there.”
Other speakers at Saturday’s event include several recovering addicts who have been drug-free from 11 months to 11 years. Cheryl Ruedi and her fiance went through local substance abuse treatment together. She’s been clean almost a year, Greg Traber said, but her fiance suffered a fatal overdose in July.
Dana Brown was once a heroin addict and a prostitute, working on the streets of New York City to support her habit. When she heard about the event, she asked to be included.
AJ Johnson, a local Realtor who also works as a firefighter and paramedic in Maryland, will talk about what it’s like for first responders to treat someone suffering from an opioid overdose.
And if there’s time, Greg Traber will share some of his story and try to explain to those caring for a drug user how the addicted mind works.
“I can’t tell you how many times people have said, ‘If they loved me, they would just stop,’ “ he said, adding that their addiction has “no bearing whatsoever on their love for you.”
People have to reach the point they’re ready to stop, then get the treatment that will help them, he said. He said his recovery was the hardest thing he ever did, but also the most rewarding, and he didn’t do it alone.
“You gotta have a community around you,” his wife said, “people that believe in you and will walk alongside you.”
Saturday’s event also will include resources for local treatment. More information is available by contacting Penny Traber at 540/847-3932.
