Spotsylvania County’s erosion and sediment control program fell far short of compliance in all four categories in a recent audit by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The county earned a 55 for administration, 35 for plan reviews, 25 for inspections and a zero for enforcement. A locality must earn a 70 out of 100 in each category to be considered in compliance by DEQ.
The audit was conducted in late September and the county was notified of the findings and DEQ’s required “corrective actions” in May. Problems were identified at 13 projects, ranging from single-house lots to subdivisions and a county project.
County Administrator Ed Petrovitch signed off on the corrective actions at the end of May and Spotsylvania is working with the DEQ to address the problems, county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis wrote in an email.
“The county is addressing the audit through a combination of actions,” she said.
McGinnis said county officials are reviewing and adjusting the program, “ensuring that up-to-date standard operating procedures are in place; updating the county’s Erosion and Sediment Control ordinance consistent with state law; and staff training.”
It appears the county has a lot of work to do, as the audit lays out a long list of problems. If the county fails to fix the problems, it could face stiff fines, or the state could revoke the county’s erosion and sediment control program approval.
Fines can reach up to $5,000 a day, with the maximum civil fines issued not to exceed $20,000 per violation.
If the state revokes a locality’s program approval, the district of the locality would assume control of the program.
Auditors listed a range of deficiencies when it came to erosion and sediment control management for the 13 projects cited.
One county project on the list is the $6.75 million expansion of the animal shelter, which is expected to be completed in September. Auditors cited that project for failing to certify a plan would be followed and for not protecting “waterways downstream from erosion and sediment deposition due to increases in stormwater runoff volume, velocity and peak flow rate.”
The Village at Courthouse Commons apartment development also received poor marks. The report failed the project on nine of 19 criteria and added that “an existing flooding condition is not noted” by county inspectors.
Work at Dominion Raceway also was cited by auditors, whose notes pointed out that “extensive areas west and east of track oval are unstabilized and eroding,” as well as problems with vegetation and sediment control.
Auditors reported that “recurrent issues of stabilization, channel erosion and control maintenance are noted repeatedly on inspections but noted as ‘Pass.’” Some reports mark the problems as fail, “but with no enforcement actions to follow up and subsequent reports returning to ‘Pass.’ ”
After reviewing the audit findings, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlighted the importance of erosion and sediment control regulations.
“Decreasing pollution in the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay depends on developers following these rules, especially in rapidly growing places like Spotsylvania County,” foundation Executive Director Peggy Sanner said in a statement.
Sanner also was glad to see the DEQ enforce the state regulations.
“It is encouraging that, in this instance, DEQ is living up to that responsibility by conducting audits like this one,” she said. “We look forward to learning that all necessary corrective actions are taken, and encourage other jurisdictions to ensure that their programs are robust and enforced.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.