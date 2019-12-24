Last year, Christmas wouldn’t have happened for Katrina and Daniel Herring and their three children, Zachary, Brianna and Samantha, without donations from their church congregation.
So this year, with both of the Herrings working, the family wanted to pay it forward.
“It feels really good to be able to give back this year,” said Katrina Herring. “We brainstormed and we came up with the idea of trucker care packages.”
In January, Daniel Herring started a job with Stevens Transport, a Texas-based long-distance trucking company.
The job takes him away from the family’s Spotsylvania home for four to five weeks at a time, with one week at home in between.
“The longest he’s been gone is three months,” said Katrina Herring, a bus driver for Spotsylvania County Public Schools.
They feel blessed that Daniel will be at home for Christmas this year, but they know thousands of other drivers will be away from their families this holiday.
So they put together 100 care packages they will distribute on Christmas Day to truck drivers passing through the Flying J truck stop in Ruther Glen.
“It’s a great way to bring light to this community,” said Herring’s son, Zachary Connolly, 14. “These guys are gone from their families so much.”
Zachary said he came up with the idea of trucker care packages and his parents “made it a thing.”
Daniel Herring and two trucker friends came up with a list of items they would like to receive in a care package. They include candy, gum, cookies, Slim Jims, granola bars and hand warmers.
After Katrina Herring posted on Facebook about her family’s project, donations started coming in from other community members. Beecroft Orthodontics donated toothbrushes and toothpaste for the care packages and Allstate agent Kristin Bishop gave hand sanitizer, tissues and Aleve.
The congregation of Faith Baptist Church, which the Herrings attend, also contributed to the project.
The care packages also include a Christmas card and a letter from the Herring family.
“Whenever we are driving around, I notice truck drivers,” the letter reads. “I’m all too aware of the sacrifices you make to bring us the very things that we are using, eating and buying. To thank you and remind you that you aren’t invisible and we appreciate you giving up your Christmas, here is a little something from our family and some donated items from our friends, family and local businesses that also wanted to say ‘thank you.’
“You are in our thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and hurry home soon to your loved ones.”
Daniel Herring said he likes that driving a truck lets him “be his own boss” and gives him a chance to visit faraway parts of the country, but it is hard not being at home every night to tuck in his 4-year-old daughter, Samantha, who Katrina said has always been “Daddy’s little girl.”
This year, Herring’s job gave him the choice of working on Thanksgiving or Christmas. He chose Thanksgiving because Christmas is his family’s favorite holiday.
Though he will be with his family, he’ll still be out at a truck stop on Christmas Day, bringing holiday cheer to fellow drivers.
As they prepared for the holiday surprise, Zachary and Brianna worked their way through a stack of Christmas cards for the care packages, signing their names.
“Can we do more than 100?” Zachary asked.
“We’ll do our best,” Katrina Herring replied. “We’re pretty busy already.”
“So are the truck drivers,” Zachary said.
