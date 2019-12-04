UPDATE: The Spotsylvania schools system says the modified lockdown was lifted at 3:50 p.m.
---
Several Spotsylvania County schools are under lockdown because of police activity nearby, but school officials say all students and staff are safe.
A statement from the school system says Battlefield Elementary School, Battle Middle School, Salem Elementary, Harrison Road Elementary, Chancellor Middle School, and Chancellor High School are all currently in a modified lockdown due to police activity in the vicinity of the schools. No one can enter the building during a modified lockdown.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office posted a notice to its Facebook page saying it was investigating an incident in the area of Salem Church Road and Summerfield Court and urging people to stay out of the area.
Officials say some of the Battlefield Middle School buses had already left the campus when the word was received by the Sheriff's Office. School administration brought all other bus students back into the school.
The school system statement said all students and staff are safe and that an updated will be provided when the lockdown is lifted.
