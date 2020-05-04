Almost as soon as she starts talking about her son, Cindy Swain also starts apologizing—because the tears come, and she can’t hold them back.
She thinks about the way Freddy Swain died, alone, in a nursing home in Fairfax County. Unable to speak after he suffered a massive stroke in August, she wonders if he was aware of what was happening to him. Did he look for his parents and siblings? Did he think they had abandoned him?
“I’m sorry,” she said. “You just keep crying because you wish you could have done something.”
Freddy Swain, 43, won’t be listed among the casualties of COVID-19, but his mother, who lives in Spotsylvania County, is “99.9 percent certain” he died of the novel coronavirus.
He’d been at a facility in Annandale for almost six months. His family learned he’d suffered 10 mini strokes before the big one last summer, and as he worked with speech, physical and occupational therapists, he started to regain movement and skills that doctors said he’d never have again.
He was two weeks from being discharged, and coming home to live with his parents, Cindy and Anthony Swain, when the facility went on lockdown because of COVID-19.
For his 43rd birthday on March 23, his family members brought balloons and stood outside his window. They had many visits in that manner.
“He’d look at us, watch us and cry some,” she said. “It was hard, but at least we’d seen him.”
The family got to know some of the workers, and they let them Facetime with Freddy or they texted daily about his condition. “Then, all of a sudden, it stopped,” his mother said.
She eventually learned he’d been moved to another part of the facility—away from a window—and that he developed a fever. Coupled with his high blood pressure and diabetes, she worried that he was a prime candidate for the virus, especially after hearing about other residents and staff members who were sick.
After numerous daily attempts to check on her son’s condition, Swain got a call the morning of April 15, asking permission to administer CPR. She gave it. Ten minutes later, Swain got another call, saying her son didn’t make it—and to come get his body.
Heart problems were listed as his cause of death, and the Swains were told by the undertaker that it would cost $8,000 for an autopsy, which they couldn’t afford.
The Virginia Department of Health tracks the number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities—and Fairfax County leads the state with 40 of them. But it doesn’t identify where the outbreaks have happened, citing reasons of privacy.
That makes Cindy Swain even sadder. So many others have died alone, and anonymously, as a result of COVID-19.
“My heart is totally broken and I worry so much about the other people there,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.