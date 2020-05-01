A Spotsylvania County man in his 40s has become the 11th person in the Rappahannock Area Health District to die from COVID-19.
No other information was available about the man or if he had underlying health conditions. He’s the first person in his 40s to die from the novel coronavirus in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. There’s also been one death of a Spotsylvania man in his 50s, but all other local deaths from the virus have involved those who were 60 or older.
“While we have seen that a majority of the COVID-19 related fatalities in our district are of people over the age of 60 and we do encourage community members in that age group to take extra precautions, that does not mean there is no risk for severe illness among people under the age of 60,” said Allison Balmes-John, spokesperson for the local health district.
The death is the fourth one in Spotsylvania County. There also have been four deaths in King George County, two in Stafford County and one in Caroline County. Eight of those who died were white and two were African American; the racial background of one person was not listed on the Virginia Department of Health website. Nine of those who died were men.
“We are saddened to learn that we have lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Kevin Marshall, vice chairman of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this individual and offer prayers for healing during this difficult time.”
The 11th local death was reported Friday when the local health district topped the 500-mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 506 cases reported, an increase of 31 cases from the previous day. The state health department is no longer posting how many people are tested in each health district, so it’s impossible to determine what percentage of those tested have the virus.
Still, the number of positive cases may represent a fraction of those who have COVID-19, according to the RAHD’s daily update. Local health officials looked at the rate of deaths among those tested, and said 2.2 percent of those with confirmed cases died. Because approximately 80 percent of those sickened have mild symptoms, or none at all, the actual local numbers of those with the virus are probably much higher because those with mild or moderate cases aren’t as likely to get tested.
“We estimate that there are over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in RAHD,” the report stated, “which would represent a much lower fatality rate and an even higher number of cases who have recovered.”
Most people who get COVID-19 are sick one to two weeks with a variety of symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Because the disease has such a lethal impact on older people, they’re especially urged to remain vigilant in following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. They include staying home as much as possible, social distancing and wearing masks when in public. Those with underlying health conditions, such as lung, kidney or liver disease; asthma; serious heart conditions; obesity; diabetes and compromised immune systems also are at higher risk.
As of Friday, 22 local people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.
The local health district reported its first outbreak on Thursday after seven workers at the Aldi grocery store at Four Mile Fork tested positive for COVID-19. The store closed temporarily for deep cleaning, and all employees were sent home on paid leave to quarantine, said Philip Roades, Aldi corporate manager.
Since that announcement, several workers at other area groceries have called The Free Lance–Star about possible cases at their stores. The local health district is mandated to report an outbreak, which is two or more confirmed cases linked by a person, place or time, outside of a household.
Most of the outbreaks nationwide have occurred in long-term care facilities, but health officials also track outbreaks in establishments such as stores and schools, churches and gyms.
People with concerns about how their employers may be handling confirmed cases of COVID-19 can contact the local health district’s call center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The number is 540/899-4797.
As of Friday, there were 251 cases of COVID-19 in Stafford; 155 in Spotsylvania; 34 in both Fredericksburg and King George; and 32 in Caroline. Outside the local health district, there were 162 cases in Culpeper County; 128 in Fauquier County; 36 in Orange County; and 23 in Westmoreland County.
State officials reported Friday that there have been 16,901 cases and 581 deaths from COVID-19 in Virginia.
