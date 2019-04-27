Jeff Adams’ first thought was that the handwritten note taped to the front door of his Stafford County home was an April Fool's Day joke.
It turned out to be the answer to one mystery—but left another unsolved.
Bill Yeager III’s note said that if Adams' family was from Lynchburg, then he might have something relating to his uncle, a Marine who'd died in World War II. It was Cpl. James L. Adams' Purple Heart medal, which Yeager said had been found among his late father's possessions.
"I thought it was a joke for a second, but that didn't last long, said Adams, whose mother still lives in the Lynchburg area.
He immediately called the number Yeager had written at the bottom of the note, and told him who he was.
"He was dumbfounded," said Adams, who is an engineer at McQ Inc. "He was surprised that he'd found the right kin that he was looking for. We spoke for a long time on the phone."
Marine Cpl. James L. Adams, it turns out, was indeed Adam's uncle and had been awarded his Purple Heart posthumously. He was attempting to save a wounded Marine on May 10, 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa when he was fatally shot in the abdomen and right arm, presumably by a sniper, according to a newspaper clipping that Jeff Adams had. It said that the 23-year-old never regained consciousness.
"James was my father's hero, his only brother," Adams said. "Mom told me he was 17 when James was killed. He was walking from Lynchburg to [the nearby small town of] Madison Heights when he saw his dad driving home crying."
Laymond E. Adams' father, S.T. Adams, had just been told that his eldest son had been killed in what would turn out to be the bloodiest battle in the Pacific Theater. The Americans suffered more than 82,000 casualties, including 2,938 Marine Corps personnel, during the 82 days of fighting. World War II would end two months later when Japan surrendered.
James Adams left behind a wife, Lena Hamlet Adams, and a baby daughter, Sharon Kay Adams, whom he'd never seen.
Yeager, who lives in Spotsylvania County, said he found the medal while going through a drawer of his father’s things recently. He said that the Purple Heart’s ribbon looked like it dated to the 1940s, which was puzzling because he knew that William E. Yeager Jr. had never received a Purple Heart for his service during the war.
Curious, he flipped it over. Cpl. James L. Adams was inscribed on the back.
"I asked my mom about it," Yeager said. "She said that she'd never seen it before."
That night, Yeager, who owns Yeager Gas Fireplace Service, switched on his computer and started Googling Adams' name to see what he could find.
"I totally broke the internet with Googling," he said. "I Googled a lot because I was just so obsessed. Who is this guy? Why did my dad have his freaking medal? I'm still perplexed by the whole thing, and I can't ask him."
FINDING THE FAMILY
One of the first clues that Yeager turned up was on a site that lists where graves are located. It said that there was a grave for a Cpl. James L. Adams in Amherst Cemetery, which is near Lynchburg. Since it was around 11 p.m. on a Saturday, Yeager said that he decided to call the cemetery and leave a message.
To his surprise, Keith Norvelle, the cemetery's caretaker, answered and asked what he needed. Yeager told him that he'd found a Purple Heart medal, and it looked as if the recipient was buried in Amherst Cemetery. Could Norvelle please check the cemetery's records and see if he had any next of kin?
"He said that he'd actually been asked before to look up next of kin," Yeager said. "He was intrigued by the story. He said, 'I'll call you back and let you know what I find.' "
Norvelle called Monday morning to say that there are lots of Adamses buried in the cemetery, and the most recent was Virgie Adams Eggleston. Yeager said he Googled her name as soon as he hung up, and found her obituary.
"It had just a total wealth of information, all her surviving relatives," he said. "It was fantastic finding that."
One of the survivors listed was her nephew Jeffrey L. Adams of Stafford County. Yeager started Googling that name, and found out that the Jeffrey L. Adams of Stafford had family in Lynchburg.
"It all started falling together," he said. "I couldn't find his number, but I had his address, so I drove over to his house."
Adams wasn't home, and neither were his neighbors. Yeager said that he decided to take his dog for a walk on nearby battlefields, and then returned just as a mailman was stopped at the address Yeager thought was Adams'. He said that he wanted to make sure that he had the right house, so he asked the mailman if James L. Adams lived there.
"He was curious. I had to tell him the whole story to get him to say, 'Yes, there is a James L. Adams living there,' " he said.
Yeager ripped off a piece of an old envelope he had in his van and wrote the note Adams would find taped to his door that afternoon.
"I went off to the store and hadn't even gotten all the way home when I got a call from him," Yeager said.
HONORING A HERO
Jeff Adams said that his father, who died more than seven years ago, spent the last year of his life trying to get his brother's name entered in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor's Roll of Honor. It was a struggle because the family didn't have the medal or the certificate that came with it to prove he qualified.
"I think he wanted his brother honored for his sacrifice, for his service and that somebody remembered his brother and others who gave their lives on Okinawa," Adams said.
Laymond Adams finally found his brother's war record and got him listed. Adams said that he also has a copy of a letter written by one of his uncle's friends in 1962 that described the battle and witnessing his uncle being shot and killed.
"It's satisfying that James was remembered for receiving the Purple Heart," Adams said. "Dad paid people to do all kinds of research. I wish my dad would have seen the medal, though."
Yeager and Adams decided to meet at La Petite Auberge in downtown Fredericksburg recently so Yeager could hand over the Purple Heart. They had to wait about a week, because Adams wanted his son, James Perry Adams, to be there so he could pass on the medal to him. The younger Adams is named after two uncles, James Adams and Perry Ramsey Jr.
"Dad spoke so highly of his brother that I wanted James to have that name," he said. "Perry was a gunner's mate and a good family friend. He died in 1992 before my son was born. It was good keeping both names in the family."
Jeff Adams said that he went to visit his mother before the meeting and told her about the discovery. She told him that the medal had been given to his uncle's young widow, Lena Hamlet Adams, who later remarried.
"We have a letter from the Department of War saying that it was coming to her," Adams said. "I don't know how it was lost."
How it ended up in William Yeager's possession still has both him and Bill Yeager puzzled, especially since the elder Yeager served as a corpsman aboard the hospital ship USS Consolation during World War II. It wasn't commissioned until May 22, 12 days after Adams was killed.
Yeager said that he feels like he'd gotten to know James L. Adams through his research and talking to Jeff Adams. Besides finding the location of Adams’ grave, his online searches turned up the draft registration form that he’d filled out and his old street address.
Jeff Adams also sent him newspaper clippings about his uncle's death, and a copy of the "Pre-Invasion Prayer" that he’d written on two sheets of Air Mail stationery.
The draft registration form required Adams to write down who would always know his address, and he wrote his mother's name.
"That really humanized the man," Yeager said. "He's a guy filling out a draft registration and putting his mother's name on there."
Yeager ordered a presentation box for the Purple Heart online and presented it to Jeff Adams at the restaurant. Adams brought along the U.S. flag that had been draped across his uncle's coffin when it was brought from Hawaii, where he'd originally been buried, to Amherst Cemetery for re-interment.
Yeager said that he'd like to meet Jeff Adams at the grave site next year on the 75th anniversary of James Adams’ death. He said that he mentioned that to Norvelle, the cemetery caretaker, who said that would be a fitting tribute and might inspire others.
"I would drive out there," Yeager said, "considering the sacrifice that man made, giving up his future days for America. It's like Lincoln said, that's 'the last full measure of devotion.' "