A Spotsylvania County man got more than fuel after a visit to a North Stafford gas station.
Dudley Burruss stopped at the Sunoco in the 400 block of Garrisonville Road on Oct. 4, following his shift as a plumbing maintenance contractor at the FBI Academy at Quantico. Before leaving the gas station, Burruss purchased an instant lottery ticket which turned out to be a $150,000 winner.
“He stops there every day,” said Burruss’ wife Marie. “After he won, he called me at work and I thought he was telling me a lie, but I heard it in his voice, it was exciting.”
Burruss had purchased a $5 Bankroll scratch-and-win ticket, which revealed the six-figure prize.
“I was excited, I was doing fist pumps,” said Burruss. “The guy sitting in the parking space next to me must have thought I was nuts.”
Burruss said he kept looking at the ticket and eventually moved his car slowly away from the store.
“I put the car in reverse before I got too much attention,” he said.
After taxes were taken by the commonwealth, Burruss walked away with $109,000.
“I bought a new truck and will use the rest of it to pay bills and take some stress off,” said Burruss.
Burruss, who has worked at the academy for 15 years, said he plans to continue playing the lottery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.