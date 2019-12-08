The gun rights sanctuary pledge on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors agenda Tuesday is expected to dominate the meeting, but another issue also is likely to draw serious discussion.
The meeting agenda includes several proposed amendments that would ban county employees from continuing in that position if elected to the board in the future, among other restrictions.
The issue arose earlier this year after Supervisor Kevin Marshall was hired to a position in the county’s economic development office, which has its budget set by the board. Marshall had already been a longtime county employee as a firefighter.
None of the supervisors complained about the work Marshall has done for the county in either position, but they took up the question of whether allowing county employees to serve on the board creates a conflict of interest.
Fellow Supervisor Greg Benton is a retired county employee—after working for the Sheriff’s Office and as a firefighter. Both he and Marshall read statements about their county employment prior to votes at board meetings.
The amendments would grandfather Marshall, meaning he would be able to keep his county job and serve on the board. Benton did not seek reelection and will leave the board at the end of the year.
Benton will be replaced by Barry Jett, who is retired from the Sheriff’s Office. The other new supervisor taking office Jan. 1 is Deborah Frazier, the principal of Chancellor Middle School in Spotsylvania.
“It will not impact me,” Frazier said of the proposed ban on county employees serving on the board. Frazier, who will be the first African American supervisor in Spotsylvania, said she is considered an employee of the School Board, not the county government.
Supervisors Gary Skinner and Paul Trampe agreed that the amendments wouldn’t affect Frazier, but they have different takes on the proposals. Skinner doesn’t like the idea, while Trampe believes the amendments could fix awkward situations.
Skinner said no one should feel restricted from running for supervisor, and added that Marshall’s experience with the county has helped the board.
Trampe, the current board chairman who lost his seat to Frazier in November’s election, avoided the topic during the election, but he said last week and during earlier board meetings that he doesn’t think it’s a good fit to have a county employee on the board. He believes it creates an awkward situation in which a supervisor could be voting on issues that impact their boss or co-workers.
“I do think it’s problematic,” Trampe said.
Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Holbert Building, will be the last for Trampe. The two-term supervisor said leaving will be bittersweet.
Frazier, on the other hand, is looking forward to joining the board in January.
“I’m excited about it,” she said.
