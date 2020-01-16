A woman who has spent nearly seven months in jail since she was accused of killing her 3-month-old daughter last year received a personal recognizance bond Thursday in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court.
Stephanie Grace Hadeed, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, felony murder and child neglect in connection with the March 17 death of her daughter, Addeline Owens. The baby’s cause of death is listed as “blunt force trauma to the head.”
Hadeed was arrested in June and had been in custody ever since. She is expected to be released soon, but was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail early Thursday evening.
A three-day jury trial for Hadeed is scheduled to begin May 19 in circuit court.
Defense attorney Robert May argued Thursday that Hadeed deserves a bond, in part because she is innocent. He also argued that she has no prior criminal record, poses no risk to the community, has strong ties to the area and has no history of substance abuse.
A large contingent showed up to support Hadeed’s release, including family and members of the University of Virginia’s Innocence Project.
Prosecutor Kelly Green opposed the bond request, pointed out that there is a presumption against bond in Hadeed’s case and claimed that she is a danger to the community. Judge William Glover granted the bond.
According to police reports, deputies and emergency workers went to a home in the 10700 block of Brittany Court in Cambridge subdivision March 17 after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. The infant was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Affidavits for search warrant state that Hadeed told a detective that the baby was fine when she was put to bed earlier that morning. When Hadeed woke up at 10:38 a.m. to feed the baby, she found Addeline unresponsive, the affidavits state.
Detective M.A. Coerper wrote that the baby’s grandmother had cared for the child until Hadeed got home from work late the previous night. The grandmother told police the baby was in good health and spirits under her care.
It remains unclear what investigators believe the child was struck with or why they believe the death was intentional. Court records indicate that May plans to bring in defense experts to dispute some of the prosecution findings.
A transcript of Hadeed’s closed preliminary hearing is not available for public viewing in circuit court.
