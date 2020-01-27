Spotsylvania County’s museum will open in a new location in late February.
First, the museum on Old Battlefield Boulevard will close.
The county plans to close the museum Wednesday, according to a news release. That closure will allow staff to move into the new location, on eight acres off State Route 3 owned by the county, across the highway from Resurrection Lutheran Church.
The new building, which used to house the Lick Run community center, stands amid battlefields, with exhibits and a hiking trail, which are overseen by the American Battlefield Trust.
The new space will include 1,800 square feet of exhibits and will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
—Staff report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.