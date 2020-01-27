Spotsylvania County’s museum will open in a new location in late February.

First, the museum on Old Battlefield Boulevard will close.

The county plans to close the museum Wednesday, according to a news release. That closure will allow staff to move into the new location, on eight acres off State Route 3 owned by the county, across the highway from Resurrection Lutheran Church.

The new building, which used to house the Lick Run community center, stands amid battlefields, with exhibits and a hiking trail, which are overseen by the American Battlefield Trust.

The new space will include 1,800 square feet of exhibits and will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

