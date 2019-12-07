Jumping in line with other rural Virginia localities, Spotsylvania County on Tuesday will address whether to adopt a resolution to join the growing ranks of Second Amendment sanctuaries in the state.
Officials are expecting an overflow crowd and will hand out tickets to permit residents inside the board room at the Richard E. Holbert Building. Others will have to wait outside until people leave and free up space.
The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m., but the sanctuary issue will not be taken up until the later portion of the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Several public hearings on other matters will be held prior to the sanctuary vote.
The sanctuary issue has taken hold following the Nov. 5 elections, with Democrats expected to push for new gun-control laws now that the party controls both chambers of the General Assembly.
Residents packed recent meetings in other localities addressing the sanctuary issue, such as in King George Tuesday night where hundreds gathered outside the building. That board unanimously passed the sanctuary resolution. Orange County supervisors also passed a resolution Tuesday night supporting Second Amendment rights.
Spotsylvania officials considered moving the meeting to a larger venue, but there wasn’t enough time to advertise such a change, according to spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
Judging by recent actions, it appears the Spotsylvania board will support the resolution. At November’s meeting, Supervisor Kevin Marshall made a motion stating the county’s support of the Second Amendment and the board’s desire that the General Assembly not invoke restrictions on a person’s right to bear arms. The board supported adding the resolution to the county’s list of legislative session goals.
The Spotsylvania resolution states that the board opposes “any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Spotsylvania County to bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”
The staff report acknowledges the board has no power to “nullify state or federal law” and that the resolution is symbolic.
The Caroline County Board of Supervisors is also taking up a resolution affirming a commitment to Second Amendment rights at its meeting Tuesday, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Community Services Center in Milford.
In Stafford County, supervisors will discuss the possible adoption of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution during their Dec. 17 meeting at the county’s Government Center. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Citizens interested in speaking on the issue will be granted three minutes each during the public presentation portion of the meeting. Citizens should complete a speaker card prior to entering the meeting.
Aren't a whole bunch of weapons currently restricted and denied from ownership by most folks - like automatic weapons, bazookas, stinger missiles, etc? When the 2nd amendment was first written did it allow ALL weaponry that was available back then?
It's a Trap!
2nd Amendment Sanctuaries Threaten Gun Rights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOhdcNR1bK8
The 2nd Amend is a RESTRICTIVE amendment. It states such in the Preamble to Bill of Rights. the 2A does not grant nor convey any right, but RESTRICTS and PROHIBITS the government from infringing upon this enumerated, pre-existing, God given right.
Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Right to Bear Arms Section 21.
The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the State shall not be questioned.
Our rights, written BEFORE the Constitution, are unalienable and are endowed from our CREATOR – not our legislators, not our government and certainly not from the United Nations and their attempt at gaining control.
