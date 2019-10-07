A public hearing on a $51.2 bond package is scheduled for Tuesday night’s Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The county closed on the general obligation bond in August to spend on a range of projects: U.S. 17 widening and overpass work; Courtland High School renovation and expansion; a new CAD dispatch system; expansion and renovation of the animal shelter; an addition and renovation of fire and rescue Company 6; school technology; new buses; and maintenance.

The public hearing will be held during the second half of the board meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.at the Holbert building on Courthouse Road.

—Staff report

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

