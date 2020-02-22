Spotsylvania County’s property values continue to rise.
And the increase is too much for some property owners, who experienced sticker shock after recently receiving their 2020 real estate assessments.
The county sent out letters earlier this month informing property owners about the new assessments, which are done every two years.
The average value of a home in the county is $284,500, an increase of 9.8 percent compared with last year, according to spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis. Commercial building assessments increased an average of 5.2 percent.
In Stafford County, which also sent out reassessments this year, residential home values increased 8 percent. The median price went up 7.2 percent to $325,500. Commercial real estate assessments rose 3.3 percent.
Spotsylvania’s taxable real estate value increased this year to $17 billion from $15.6 billion last year, according to the county. The county administrator reported in his recommended budget that the county median sale price is now $293,000, up 23 percent from five years ago.
Members of the county Board of Supervisors, already dealing with a county budget that is calling for a 3.2-cent increase in the real-estate tax rate, have lamented at recent meetings about calls and complaints from residents about high assessments.
Supervisor David Ross said he has “heard from many” residents in his Courtland District about the assessments, including some from the age-restricted Regency at Chancellorsville community off State Route 3.
About 60 Regency residents packed the community clubhouse Thursday to talk about the spike in their property assessments. John Compel told the crowd his property assessment went up 17 percent.
Another resident, Virginia native Marvin Kenan, talked about his experience dealing with property assessments in New Jersey and explained how the process and appeals work. He told the group tax increases “are an art form in New Jersey” and insinuated that if they didn’t speak up about this increase now, more would follow.
He said when he lived in New Jersey, his real estate tax went from $4,400 a year to $1,000 a month over a decade. His Spotsylvania assessment this year jumped 20 percent, he said.
He told the group how to find assessment details online and said his research showed that on average the neighborhood homes’ assessments went up 18 percent. One home’s sale price was inflated because furniture was included and another property was assessed about $100,000 more than its appraisal, he said.
McGinnis said some properties went up more than the average, but others had much smaller increases.
Kenan wondered if services provided equal the taxes paid, and highlighted to the crowd that the school system accounts for a large portion of the county budget. He said he thinks there are a lot of “new hires.” The SchoolBoard’s budget request includes 62 new positions and the county government’s proposed budget includes $1.2 million for new jobs, as well.
The county also recently invested millions to improve pay for public safety workers, something that was seen as necessary but costly. That expense is one of the major factors that will likely lead to a higher real estate tax rate.
While most at the neighborhood meeting focused on the increased assessments, one man noted the assessment on his property dropped 20 percent in 2008, when the economy had swirled into a recession and home prices plummeted.
County assessments are updated to “fair market value” every two years.
According to the county, out of 63,000 taxable parcels, there had been 38 assessment appeals as of Thursday. Kenan urged the group to file appeals, either online or by mail, before the deadline: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (including postmarked letters).
If the county has to contend with bulk appeals, he said, “it definitely will get their attention, like they got ours.”
