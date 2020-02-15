Drew Trementozzi grew up in a Spotsylvania County home where arts and creativity was valued. His mother Amber a photographer and much of his time was spent in various productions around town.
That creative streak took the graduate of Fredericksburg Christian School to Regent University in Virginia Beach. There, he studied cinema, television and filmmaking, developing skills in front of, and behind, the camera.
After graduating from Regent in 2016, Trementozzi saw a posting for a job as a sound grip on a small production being shot all over Virginia. He loved the experience.
And that led to getting his foot in the door with Rappahannock County-based Renaissance Women Productions, where he was an intern for a while and edited a short film for free before earning a job as an assistant editor.
This weekend, people throughout the Fredericksburg area will get a chance to see a feature film Trementozzi served as lead editor on. “First Lady” is playing at Regal Fredericksburg.
It’s a romantic comedy about a woman, not married to the president, who runs for the office of First Lady.
The film’s website notes that she winds up “getting a much better proposal than she ever expected. She is torn between a promise and her calling.”
The film stars Nancy Stafford (“Matlock”), Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”) and Stacey Dash (“Clueless").
The 26-year-old Trementozzi said the film was shot largely in Culpeper, in McLean in Fairfax County and at the home and 130-acre film complex of director/writer/producer Nina May in the Boston area of Rappahannock County.
"First Lady" is produced by Renaissance Women Productions, described its website as a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission of “working with new and undiscovered talent to give them the opportunity to break into the film industry.”
Trementozzi said much of “First Lady” was filmed in the director’s home, which was transformed to look like the White House.
“It’s also where the team making the film is located—all the production facilities, the computers, etc...,” he said.
Much of the film was shot in 2018, including scenes filmed on location at the Culpeper Regional Airport that fall.
Trementozzi said he’d become somewhat familiar with film editing in high school, then extended his experience in college. He edited a streaming series Renaissance Women Productions created called “Daily Bread.”
He described the series as a faith-based, post-apocalyptic series on DirecTV.
“In our concept, there’s a solar flare and the power goes out everywhere,” he said. “We followed the story of how people survive in backwoods Virginia—girls on a farm, doomsday preppers in the wood and others as they interact.”
Trementozzi said the series was a proving ground to test skills and understand workflow.
“Its whole purpose was to train people up, and we learned skills that translated well into making 'First Lady,'” he said.
Trementozzi, who splits his time between Culpeper and Spotsylvania, said that on small crews like that of “First Lady,” nobody wears just one hat.
“I edit, act, operate a camera, do sound and whatever else is needed,” he said. “I’m a sort of stand-in-the-gap kind of guy. My primary job during production was data logging and moving files from the cameras into the hard drive, sometimes filming behind the scenes and setting up props for the next scene.”
He said that during the shoot, there might have been as many as 40 cast and crew members working at one time, some local to Virginia and Maryland but others from L.A., New York and the Carolinas.
That crowd shrank to a handful of folks when it was time to put the film together.
“While I knew something about film editing from school and having created videos since I was in high school, there have been people here I have been able to learn from,” he said. “But for the most part, editing is something you learn as you go. Creating 12 episodes of ‘Daily Bread’ was a great way to learn, though it helped to have someone to ask questions of when I got stuck on something.”
He said his favorite day of making the film was the Culpeper airport scene where one of the characters is leaving by plane.
“Shooting in and around the airplane in the hanger was one of the coolest experiences on a set,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”
