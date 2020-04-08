Spotsylvania County Public Schools has made internet hotspots available for students who cannot access the internet at home.
The division is also making computers available to students who do not have them.
“SCPS recognizes the need to provide support for internet access as well as division-issued devices for students during the closure,” an email from the division reads.
Families can connect to the division’s Wi-Fi network from their vehicles in the parking lots of Courtland, Cedar Forest, Harrison Road and Wilderness elementary schools; Spotsylvania Middle School; and Massaponax, Riverbend and Spotsylvania high schools.
Households without laptops or Google Chromebooks can check out devices from their child’s enrolled schools on Thursday between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
One device will be provided per family per school.
