The Spotsylvania County school system has expanded its hours for the pick-up of grab-and-go meals for students.
Distribution times are now 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The division will also begin giving out food for the weekend on Fridays. Students will receive three days of meals on that day.
Meals are distributed at 18 division sites. For more information, visit spotsylvania.k12.va.us/Page/5001.
—Adele Uphaus–Conner
