The Spotsylvania County school system announced Wednesday afternoon that it plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 “in a controlled setting in which social distancing and other recommended safety measures are practiced.”
The graduation events for 1,700 seniors at the five county high schools will be held the last two weeks of May, the county school division announced in a press release Wednesday.
Families of graduating seniors will receive individual information from their high school principals.
According to the release, graduates will be able to wear their cap and gown, walk across the stage, collect their diplomas and pose for a photo, observed by up to four immediate family members. A video including commencement speeches and “other unique traditional aspects” of the graduation ceremony will be produced for graduates, the press release states.
The Class of 2020 will be recognized again at homecoming football games in the fall.
Spotsylvania schools Superintendent Scott Baker wrote in the press release that the division was hoping to hold a traditional graduation ceremony later this summer, but “there still exists a high degree of uncertainty regarding when it might be possible for a mass gathering to take place.”
“As the safety and well-being of our students remains the highest priority, we believe that the opportunity being provided allows for a memorable experience in a secure environment,” Baker wrote.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges, seniors and their families deserve the best we can provide in honoring their monumental achievements,” he continued. “Their deep disappointment in having the final months of a long journey cut short, is more than understandable.
“Yet, throughout the last 6–7 weeks, our graduates and families have demonstrated extraordinary patience and resilience. I know that I speak for all of our leaders and school board members when I say that I am so proud of every Charger, Cougar, Panther, Bear and Knight who has earned their diploma.”
Gov. Ralph Northam closed all Virginia schools March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ten days later, he announced that in-school classes would not resume this academic year.
The closure left Fredericksburg-area school systems pondering graduation options. Stafford County has rescheduled graduation ceremonies for its five schools for Aug. 1. Fredericksburg has formed a committee to study the issue.
