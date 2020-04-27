Spotsylvania County saw its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date, between Sunday and Monday, as 12 more people tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The additional cases bring to 119 the number of confirmed cases in Spotsylvania, which has the second-highest caseload in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Stafford County has led the area since March, and as of Monday had 218 cases—more than half of the 410 confirmed cases in the local health district. There also were 28 cases in King George County, 24 in Fredericksburg and 21 in Caroline County.
Throughout the health district, case numbers increased by 19 between Sunday and Monday. The area’s three hospitals also had the same number of COVID-19 patients in their care—17—for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Local health officials expect positive cases to go up as testing becomes more widely available. More than 10 urgent care clinics in the region are offering drive-thru testing by appointment only—mostly to people who have symptoms of the virus or to any health care worker or first responder.
Compare that with four weeks ago, when there was such a shortage of supplies and test kits that doctors contacted the Rappahannock Area Health District’s information line to see where they could send sickened patients for tests when they didn’t need hospitalization.
“Half of the calls were coming from providers [asking] where can I get testing?” Dr. Donald Stern, acting director of the local health district, said during an April 1 town hall.
As testing has become more widely available, the health district expects people with milder symptoms, or no symptoms at all, to get screened, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She said local health officials will look at “multiple data points”—confirmed cases, hospitalizations and percentage of positive tests among those screened to determine if numbers are increasing because of more testing, or because the virus is spreading.
As of Monday, there were 13,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 458 deaths in Virginia. Elsewhere in the region, there were 113 cases in Culpeper County; 96 in Fauquier County; 26 in Orange County; and 20 in Westmoreland County.
