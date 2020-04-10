The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has decided to lower the real estate tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1 as the county faces likely revenue shortfalls from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
But the board did not approve a budget at its meeting Thursday night.
Like other municipalities, the county is adjusting to changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could have a disastrous effect on the economy.
That line of thinking resulted in the board setting the real estate tax rate at 80.94 cents per $100 of assessed value, lower than the equalized rate of 81 cents. A split board previously set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents. The current rate stands at 84.74 cents.
The board also considered lowering the personal property tax rate, but that measure failed to pass, leaving that rate unchanged.
The board decided to delay setting the fiscal 2021 budget until later in April in order to let the pandemic response unfold so the county has a better idea of the impact on its revenue stream. The county also should learn more soon about the state’s funding for schools and how that will affect the budget.
The operating budget proposed by County Administrator Ed Petrovitch before the crisis is more than $525.4 million, up 5.2 percent from the fiscal 2020 budget of $499.4 million. Capital improvement projects would add another $68 million to the spending plan, which goes into effect July 1.
There already was concern among some supervisors over the possible tax increases and the recent spike in property assessments. The virus impacts have heightened concerns among board members and county staff.
During Thursday’s work session, supervisors seemed split on how to handle the budget. It was agreed that budget cuts are inevitable, but the board was divided on how much to cut, and whether it should use a reserve fund to fill shortfalls from revenue losses.
“Everything is on the table” for budget cuts, said Supervisor Chris Yakabouski.
Petrovitch recommended several options for roughly $16 million in cuts, all of which he said were in response to the board’s request for a budget scenario with an equalized real estate rate.
He called the approach “risky” and added the county should delay appropriating fiscal 2021 funds fully because of “the uncertainty of the economy.”
His options for the budget included:
- Cutting all cost-of-living adjustments for county staff and public safety pay increases.
- Using $4 million of the county’s $5 million stabilization fund, which must be paid back within two years.
- Filling no new positions, except in the Social Services department.
- Adding a $100 fee for use of county trash convenience sites.
- Increasing taxes on meals, hotels and cigarettes.
A majority of the board supported using the $4 million and holding off on new positions, but not the convenience center fee. The board will hold off on determining taxes on meals, hotels and cigarettes until later this month.
Some staff and supervisors are concerned about using the stabilization fund, since that approach will create up to a $7 million hole for the fiscal 2022 budget.
Yakabouski said the county would be better off avoiding use of the fund and should instead focus on cutting its expenses.
Supervisor David Ross supports using the fund.
“I can’t think of a better time to use it,” he said, adding that this is the reason the fund was created. “We are in tough times.”
The county also has a larger reserve fund of $50.6 million, but dipping into that is not being considered at this point.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier said the board was giving staff “an impossible task” in setting the low real estate rate.
“Citizens need the services” the budget provides, she said.
Frazier had staff show real estate rates and the costs for residents. The difference between an 81-cent and 83.5 cent rate, for instance, would amount to a $72 annual increase for the average homeowner.
While Frazier said the advertised rate is not the way to go, she called the equalized rate “not responsible” and suggested a rate of 82.5 cents.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said the board prepared the county to weather a storm such as the pandemic with the reserve funds. He added the county shouldn’t be raising taxes when residents are losing jobs.
The board settled on the lower rate, with Frazier and Yakabouski dissenting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.