It was a rainy afternoon, so the 40 members of the Berkeley Elementary School Beavers Running Club completed their warm-up drills in the cafeteria.
Coach and school counselor Anthony Bramlett and four student squad captains led them through 20 minutes of jumping jacks, stretches, leg lifts, push-ups and arm pumps.
“Wrists brush the hips, thumbs should be up,” Bramlett chanted as the kids vigorously pumped their arms.
“These are the same drills I did in college,” he said. “Same rhythm and cadences.”
Sandra Smith, whose son is a fifth-grader and in his third year on the running club, said she hears the arm-pump chant “multiple times throughout the day as my kids are moving around and running about.”
“I think [Bramlett] is a great role model, teaching the kids to set goals and showing them how their hard work will pay off,” she said. “I’m so thankful for another positive role model in my son’s life and all he has learned from Mr. Bramlett.”
Bramlett founded the Beavers Running Club 15 years ago, and the club will hold its 15th annual Great Pumpkin Run on Saturday.
There are 120 children signed up for the 1-mile fun run this year, Bramlett said. Proceeds from the race go right back to the club, and are mostly used to purchase snacks for the kids to eat during practice three times a week and food for the team dinners, which are held most Thursday evenings.
“Out here in Berkeley, these kids are so far from everything,” said Bramlett, who is in his 20th year as the school counselor at Berkeley Elementary. “Some of these kids live 20 minutes farther out, past the school.”
He said he founded the running club to give the kids an opportunity to participate in something, especially those who may not have the financial means to participate in sports through Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation or the YMCA.
Membership in the running club is open to students in grades 3 through 5, and is free.
“I always wanted it to be that way,” Bramlett said.
Bramlett is an avid runner himself and is training for his 26th marathon. He said he wants to keep the sport alive as an option for children who might not thrive in other team sports.
“There’s no bench [in running],” he said. “If you’re on a running team, you’re gonna run. There’s always something you can do.”
Bramlett also uses the club to motivate students to maintain good attendance at school.
Kids who don’t miss a single after-school practice session—practice is held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday—get special awards at the end-of-year team dinner. This motivates them to attend school during the day as well, Bramlett said.
“Attendance has been our school’s weakness,” he said.
Shalya Ripley, a parent who had two daughters go through running club, said the program teaches children much more than how to run.
“[It’s] more than just a run club to my children, it is an inspiring community,” she said. “My children have taken what they have learned about motivation, commitment, planning, and accountability to other aspects of their life, like homework planning, making healthy choices with food, and helping others by supporting their goals and cheering them on.”
In one of the hallways at Berkeley Elementary, Bramlett maintains a wall dedicated to the running club. It includes photos from previous Great Pumpkin races and an all-time Top 10 list for both girls and boys, with some records dating back to 2007.
“Some of those kids are grown-ups now,” Bramlett said.
Students who graduate from running club and go on to middle and high school in the county often come back to volunteer with Bramlett.
Madison Maas and Josh Ferguson are sophomores at Spotsylvania High School and veterans of Berkeley’s running club who help out at club practices.
Bramlett said he tries to encourage the kids to give back when they have benefited from something.
His other main lesson is about perseverance.
“If I start something, my goal is to finish,” he said.
That includes coaching the running club.
“As long as I’m here and healthy, this is what I’m gonna do,” he said.
