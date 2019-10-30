The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has unanimously agreed to accept a state grant to extend the Virginia Central Railway Trail to provide a link to Loriella Park.
Prior to the vote Tuesday, county staff gave a presentation of the project during a public hearing. No residents spoke.
The grant money will come through a Virginia Department of Transportation program. The grant will cover 80 percent of the estimated $313,287 project, according to a staff report. The county will match the remaining $67,657, with half of that money coming from existing proffer funds, according to a staff report.
The extension will start at the existing trailhead along Salem Church Road, where there is a parking area. The biking and hiking trail will run through an area set back from the road to the intersection with Leavells and Harrison roads.
The path will tie into sidewalks that lead to Loriella Park and is considered an important part of eventually extending the trail to the terminus just across Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.
The plan promoted by county staff also could take that extension along Harrison Road and the I–95 overpass, possibly helping avoid “landowner conflicts” with the Twin Springs neighborhood, according to county staff.
The county will have four years to complete the project.
A companion project by VDOT will add crosswalks and pedestrian signals at the intersection of the three roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.