Spotsylvania County’s commissioner of the revenue gave a rundown of the property assessment process at Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Debbie Williams was summoned by the board after supervisors received complaints about what some people considered drastic increases in property values.
The county reassesses residential and commercial properties every two years. The most recent assessments were mailed to residents in early February.
Williams said the office is available to answer any questions supervisors and residents have about assessments. She also noted that assessments are guided by state and local laws and ordinances and that the office’s duty is to set fair market values.
One aspect that played a role in the assessments is supply and demand, Williams said.
She said the county has high demand for homes, but a supply that is at a 10-year low. She displayed a slide showing that in 2018–19 there were 5,350 houses sold in the county, compared with 4,515 sales in 2016–17.
Along with explaining the process of assessing real estate, Williams added that perception plays a role in how residents respond. When homeowners aim to sell a house, she said, they want the value to be high, but come tax time, they want a lower value.
According to Williams, the median residential property value in the county stands at $251,400, a 9.3 percent increase over the 2018 the median value of $230,100.
Spotsylvania’s taxable real estate value increased this year to $17 billion, up from $15.6 billion last year, according to the county.
Williams believes the increased assessment value is a sign that Spotsylvania is a desirable place to live.
Supervisors said they were concerned with reports of extreme property assessment spikes, along with other rising taxes for county residents.
Williams explained that residents have three options to appeal the new assessments.
One option is to appeal the assessment to the commissioner of the revenue, but the deadline has already passed for those appeals this year.
The other options include appealing to the county’s Board of Equalization or filing an appeal in circuit court.
Appeals to the Board of Equalization will be allowed beginning March 26. The deadline to file such an appeal is April 30. An appeal in circuit court must be done within three years of the assessment year.
The Board of Supervisors is wrestling with how to handle rising assessments and a potential increase in the real estate tax rate.
A split board recently set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate would amount to an increase of more than 3 cents over the current 84.74 cents, and well above the baseline equalized rate of 81 cents required to offset an increase from property reassessments.
A public hearing on the county budget and tax rates is scheduled for March 31, with board approval expected in early April.
