The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors appropriated a portion of the fiscal year 2021 budget and set a public hearing for other budget funding matters during its meeting Tuesday.
The budget adjustments are related to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, with county officials preparing for an expected drop in tax revenue.
County staff asked supervisors to appropriate almost $548.8 million of the $570.8 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The budget’s biggest expenditures include the school system and capital improvement projects.
The county will hold back $5 million from the $149.9 million general fund and $15.7 million from the school system’s $300.2 million operating budget.
Assistant Administrator Bonnie Jewell told supervisors the county likely will address appropriating the rest of the funds around the middle of the fiscal year, giving staff time to determine “what is truly happening to our revenues as a result of the pandemic.”
The county already made some changes to the budget after the pandemic forced many local businesses to close or reduce services this spring, and left many county residents jobless.
In April, the board set the real estate tax rate at 80.94 cents per $100 of assessed value, lower than the equalized rate of 81 cents. The board had previously set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents. The current rate stands at 84.74 cents.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said the state reported a loss of about $700 million in tax revenue in April and asked staff when the county might have an idea of the local impact. Jewell said the state will probably update localities as it gets information on revenue, even though that “is not as timely as I’d like it to be.”
The board also approved a public hearing for another budget adjustment.
The public hearing will address $11.88 million allocated to the county through the CARES Act. The federal program’s funds are aimed at helping localities deal with virus-related expenses.
County staff will gather data and present a funding plan at the board’s June 23 meeting. The public hearing will be held during the same meeting.
In other business, the county approved a $25.3 million contract for expansion and upgrades to the Thornburg wastewater treatment plant.
Southwood Building Systems Inc. was awarded the contract. The Ashland-based company submitted the lowest of three bids for the project.
