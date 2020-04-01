Aside from staff and the Board of Supervisors, no one showed for the Spotsylvania County fiscal year 2021 budget public hearing Tuesday evening.
But the meeting still went on as scheduled as county officials and residents adjust to life during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The county held the hearing because it is required before the board approves the budget, tax rates and the 2021–2025 capital improvement program.
The supervisors sat at a table on the stage of Courtland High School’s auditorium looking at a sea of empty blue seats while listening to County Administrator Ed Petrovitch and another staff member read comments from 39 county residents.
As with past budgets, many asked the board to fully fund the school system, which accounts for a large chunk of the budget. Speakers also supported funding for public safety employees. A new pay plan for fire, rescue and sheriff’s employees required a budget increase.
A number of comments highlighted the impact that measures taken to slow the spread of coronavirus have had on residents. Several comments noted that residents have lost jobs or will be missing paychecks and asked the board not to increase taxes while county residents are struggling.
An elderly man wrote that he and his wife both lost their jobs because of the virus pandemic and that the board needs to consider the impacts higher taxes will have.
On the other hand, a woman echoed several other residents by supporting the advertised tax rate and the proposed budget, pointing out that roads, emergency services and schools still need to function.
Another woman, a second-grade teacher in the county, said troubled times like these will show how important education and public safety are.
A split board set the advertised real estate tax rate at 87.97 cents per $100 of assessed value. If the board approves the recommended budget, it would be a 3-cent increase over the current 84.74-cent rate and well above equalized rate of 81 cents that would offset an increase from property reassessments.
The operating budget proposed by Petrovitch is more than $525.4 million, up 5.2 percent from the fiscal year 2020 budget of $499.4 million. Capital improvement projects would add another $68 million to the spending plan, which goes into effect July 1.
Some supervisors have voiced concern over the possible tax increases and the recent spike in property assessments, and have indicated the budget could be cut back to both lower the impact on residents and to prepare for the unknown revenue impacts the county will experience.
“The full budget probably is not acceptable right now,” board Chairman Gary Skinner said in a recent interview.
The board did not address the budget itself at Tuesday’s meeting. The supervisors are scheduled to take up the budget on April 7 and April 9. The budget could be approved at either meeting.
