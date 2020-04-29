By STAFF REPORT
Spotsylvania County supervisors approved a trimmed-down fiscal 2021 budget Tuesday night as it struggles with how to handle these uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted 4-3 to approve the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 after county staff laid out a list of cuts.
With the cuts and adjustments, the updated operating budget totals $512 million. That’s about $13.4 million less than initially proposed, but nearly $13 million more than the current budget.
Supervisors earlier this month set the real estate tax rate at 80.94 cents per $100 of assessed value, just below the equalized rate of 81 cents that would maintain the current level of revenue under a reassessment that increased property values. The current rate is 84.74 cents.
The lower real estate tax rate equals a revenue loss of nearly $17 million.
County Administrator Ed Petrovitch and Assistant Administrator Bonnie Jewell recommended options to fill the budget shortfall.
Petrovitch said that in his more than 40 years, he has not seen such an economic hit as the current pandemic, which has put much of the county, and country, on hold. He added that the future of the economy is “uncertain,” which makes it difficult to plan.
Among numerous budget changes, the board agreed to:
- Cut $3.8 from the schools budget.
- Pause cost-of-living adjustments for county staff and public safety pay increases, which will save $3.4 million.
- Delay $8.7 million for the capital improvements program.
- Reduce regional jail, juvenile jail and library funds, a savings of just more than $1 million.
- Move $1.4 million from the transportation fund.
- The county also has instituted a hiring freeze, with the exception of Social Services positions.
With a projected loss of $3.9 million from local tax revenues, the county will use the same amount from its stabilization fund to fill that hole.
The pandemic isn’t the only hurdle for the budget. The board approved pay increases this year for public safety employees, something all supervisors supported. But it comes with a hefty price tag, basically the equivalent of 4 cents of the real estate tax rate.
Some supervisors argued about the school budget, which totals $300 million. That is $3.2 million more than the current year, but about $5 million less than requested.
Supervisor Tim McLaughlin, who voted against the budget, said schools should have bigger savings than the $1 million estimated from being closed since the pandemic outbreak. He also said the county should not delay the next round of public safety increases, as proposed in the budget.
“It doesn’t pass the sniff test,” he said of the school savings, adding that he thinks school officials fail to produce accurate financial figures.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier agreed that public safety employees should get their pay bumps, but the middle school principal defended the education system.
“The first response is always to cut education,” she said, calling the approach “unfair.”
Frazier, who voted to approve the budget, wondered which supervisors would be willing to tell teachers their pay will be cut.
Jewell told the board the county may hold a portion of the schools budget allocation for fiscal 2021 until it gets a clearer idea of when schools will reopen.
Petrovitch said he talks with state and county officials weekly and it appears the pandemic impact may not be known until later in the year.
“We’re going on a guess,” he said of potential budget impacts. “We don’t have a crystal ball.”
