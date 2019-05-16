The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors is looking to use tax revenue from a planned massive solar facility to help fund a new pay program for sheriff’s office and Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management employees.
The board on Tuesday voted to set aside $580,000 in “one-time money” from the solar facility’s “roll-back” tax, as well as a portion of any remaining revenue in the annual budget. That money would show a commitment from the county to implementing a new pay program, Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said.
He moved to set aside the funds after the board learned that the county’s fire and rescue department was requesting a nearly $1.2 million budget amendment for overtime. Supervisor Gary Skinner removed the request from the consent agenda, asking Fire Chief Jay Cullinan to look for a way to cut back on the overtime costs.
Cullinan and county staff told the board the overtime was a result of turnover and staff shortages while the county ramps up its 24/7 career coverage. The chief said the positions will be filled, explaining that they are waiting for candidates to finish required training before making hires.
Earlier this year, Cullinan and Sheriff Roger Harris told supervisors they needed a new and better pay scale to keep rescue workers and deputies from going to surrounding counties for more money. County staff, fire and rescue, and the sheriff’s office are working on a plan for a new pay scale and plan to present the findings to the board in November.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski likes the plan, but said it would require funding in future years. Without a long-term plan to pay for the salary increases, the county could be forced to raise taxes, he said.
Other supervisors echoed that concern, but Yakabouski was the lone supervisor to vote against the motion.
In April, after more than a year of contentious debates, the supervisors approved a 500-megawatt solar facility that will use 1.8 million solar panels on about 6,000 acres in the rural, western part of the county. As part of the project, the company, Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, must pay the one-time roll-back tax.