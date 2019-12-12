The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to ban county government employees from serving on the board.
Following a brief discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors voted to approve the measure, 5–1. Chris Yakabouski voted against the change while Kevin Marshall, a county employee, abstained.
The resolutions prohibit employees from serving on the board and institute a one-year waiting period before any supervisor can become a county employee after leaving the board. The resolutions make an exception for Marshall, who has long worked for the county, so he can keep both his job and his position on the board.
The issue arose earlier this year after Marshall was hired to a position in the county’s economic development office, which has its budget set by the Board of Supervisors. Marshall had also worked as a county firefighter.
Fellow Supervisor Greg Benton is a retired county employee who worked for the Sheriff’s Office and as a firefighter. Both he and Marshall give statements about their county employment prior to votes at board meetings. Benton did not seek reelection, and will leave the board at the end of the year.
None of the supervisors have complained about the work Marshall has done for the county in either position, but they took up the question of whether allowing county employees to serve on the board creates a conflict of interests.
Marshall said Tuesday that it has always been clear he worked for the county and followed the rules. He added that it would be unfair “to change the rules of the game” now.
Yakabouski supports the idea of prohibiting county employees from serving on the board, but objected to grandfathering in anyone. He suggested the change be instituted after Marshall’s current term ends in 2021.
“If it’s good for one, it’s good for all,” Yakabouski said.
Fellow board members disagreed and voted to keep the exception for Marshall.
