Shortly before the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to equip school buses with video cameras to catch scofflaws, a trio of drivers approached the podium during the public hearing comment period Tuesday night.
One of the drivers said two cars passed her that morning in a subdivision after she had stopped and had the safety equipment on.
“We have come a long way with this, and we need this desperately,” she said.
She and the other drivers told the board how difficult it is to make sure the children are safe while also spotting illegally passing cars and collecting license plate numbers, followed by later trips to magistrates and courtrooms.
“This is going to make it so much easier for us,” she said. “This is going to push forward what we need most to keep our children safe.”
The program falls under the school system umbrella, but the Sheriff’s Office will oversee it through a vendor. The vendor will provide the equipment and service in return for a percentage of fines collected.
The school system’s buses will be outfitted in phases, which likely will start around the beginning of next school year.
Don Upperco, who oversees school transportation in Spotsylvania, showed supervisors statistics from one-day surveys in Virginia of cars illegally passing school buses. In 2014, 131 vehicles illegally passed school buses in one day. That number was 112 in 2015, 178 in 2016 and 141 in 2017.
Fines for illegally passing a school bus can be as much as $250.
The supervisors also approved a grant of nearly $95,000 for technology aimed at preventing and responding to school violence.
The U.S. Department of Justice started the program, called the Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act.
The program will establish an anonymous reporting system through cellphones, a hotline and website. Students, teachers, faculty, and residents will be able to use the system to report potential threats.
School staff also will be able to use the system if there is an incident, using a “2-way crisis communication platform” providing alerts for staff and allowing them to “communicate with first responders,” according to county staff information.
The school system will pay a match of more than $31,600.
School employees will have to undergo training prior to starting the program, something that could be completed in September.
In other business, supervisors approved issuing millions in bonds to use for improvements to the county’s water and sewer system.
After a brief public hearing, the supervisors approved issuing $24 million in new bonds to add to another $70 million in preexisting bonds to upgrade the system. The county plans to use the bonds for various projects, including expansion of the system, upgraded water meters and improvements at the Thornburg and Massaponax wastewater treatment plants.
Another public hearing will be held when the county has to make a budget adjustment for the projects.
