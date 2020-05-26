Spotsylvania and the Virginia Department of Transportation are looking for input from drivers familiar with a stretch of U.S. 1 in the southern end of the county.
The county and VDOT are conducting a study that focuses on an 8-mile stretch of U.S. 1 from Commonwealth Drive in the Massaponax area to the Caroline County border in an effort to determine safety and how well the corridor operates.
VDOT has created a “virtual” meeting space online with details and data for the study, as well as a survey for residents to fill out. The website also includes an interactive map that allows visitors to pinpoint specific areas and concerns.
The study will use data on crashes and traffic counts and look at future economic development along the corridor.
Gary Skinner, Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors chairman, said plenty of residential and business growth is expected in the corridor.
“We’re gonna see things go toward the Thornburg area,” he said. “We are trying to get ahead of it.”
The study will evaluate 12 intersections along the corridor. All of the intersections will be targeted for improvement, depending on the study results. VDOT will screen alternative improvements at the intersections and develop conceptual designs.
A second prong of the study will be held later this year to gather feedback on proposed design changes at the intersections.
Along with improving safety and how efficiently the intersections operate, the study also will focus on making U.S. 1 a better alternate route for traffic on Interstate 95 when there are crashes, according to VDOT. The study also seeks to improve access to areas on either side of the corridor and will look at the potential for adding mass transit service.
VDOT gathered 2014–18 crash and operational data for the intersections in the corridor. The data show that rear-end collisions accounted for more than 40 percent of reported crashes in the corridor, with just less than 70 percent resulting in property damage only. There were injuries and/or fatalities in 34 percent of crashes. Two crashes during the time frame were fatalities.
Two intersections tallied many more crashes than the others.
The intersection of Morris and Mudd Tavern roads had by far the most crashes with 80, including three head-on collisions.
Next on the list was the Massaponax Church Road intersection, with 40 crashes, the majority of which were rear-end collisions.
The Hickory Ridge Road intersection had the third-most crashes with 22, including the only deadly crash among the intersections in the corridor.
VDOT also graded how the intersections handled traffic during morning and evening peak hours.
All but three intersections earned a grade of at least a D. That grade, according to VDOT’s “level of service,” means speed and maneuverability are restricted. Eight of the intersections got either a B or C. None received an A.
Two intersections were given the lowest grade of F, meaning traffic at the intersection moves slowly, with long delays and stop-and-go traffic. One intersection received an E, meaning there are low speeds and “considerable delays.”
The intersection at Lad Land Drive received an F for evening peak traffic and Guinea Station Road earned an F for morning and evening peaks, while the North Roxbury Mill Road intersection was given an E for morning peak traffic and a D for the evening.
VDOT also made projections to see how the intersections might work in 2030, which showed eight of the intersections would receive an E or F.
Comments on the study will be accepted through June 5.
