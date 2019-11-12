Santa Spotsylvania Christmas Parade

In addition to touring Spotsylvania neighborhoods starting on Friday, November 29, Santa will also be making his annual appearance in the Spotsylvania Christmas Parade. 

 FILE / THE FREE LANCE-STAR

Santa's tour with the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department kicks off the day after Thanksgiving this year. Santa will spend around 25 days visiting neighborhoods around the county. Check out the schedule below to see when he'll be coming to your neck of the woods. 

29-Nov 6-10 p.m.

Clay St

Garfield St

Spotswood Estates

Old Greenwich

Lafayette Blvd (all streets Pender-Lee)

30-Nov 4-10 p.m.

Summerfield

Meadows Park of Fredburg Trailer Pk

Pine Needle Ct

Long Branch St

Kingswood Blvd

Beauclair Subdivision

Beauclair Plantation

1-Dec 3-9 p.m.

Mine Rd 9 (Jeff Davis to Benchmark

all streets and subdivisions both

sides of road)

2-Dec Rain Date

3-Dec 6-9 p.m.

South Roxbury Mill Rd

North Roxbury Mill Rd

Northpoint

Hickory Ridge Rd

Berkshire

Waterford

Battlepark

Gunnery Hill

Madison Plantation

Rising Sun

4-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Taverneer

Gibbs Dr

Tanglewood

Locklear Landing

Twin Oaks

Berkeley Farms

Oak Crest

5-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Matta Way

Harts Run

French Acors

Twilight Ln

Battiste

Blaydes Corner Rd

6-Dec 6-10 p.m.

Foxpoint

Courtland Park

Pella Ln

The Trails

Cherry Blossom

7-Dec 11 a.m. Christmas Parade with Sparky

7-Dec 3-10 p.m.

Century Oak

Snow Hill

Hunters Lodge

Jeans Dr

Piedmont Square

Pool Dr

Old Battlefield Blvd

Spots Lee

Judiciary

Isle of Laurels

Old Blockhouse ln

Old Blockhouse Ct

Old Mill

Hancock

Singingwood Ln

Arrowwood

8-Dec 3-9 p.m.

Camptown Rd

Alsoptown Rd

Emma Dr

Post Ln

Curtis Ln

Post Oak Rd

Margo Rd

Wheeler Rd

Brokenburg Rd

Massey Rd

Hebron Church Rd

9-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Thornton Rolling Rd - Caroline Line

Glenwood

Overview

Lookout Ln

Silver Collections

SRMC

Cardinal Village

Jackson Square

10-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Timberridge

Timberlake

Hickory Hill

11-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Abberly Apts

Ballantraye

Stoney Creek

Breezewood

12-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Artillery Ridge

Shanendoah Dr

Chapman Dr.

Townhomes at Lakeside

Route 1 Hotels

13-Dec 6-10 p.m.

Millgarden

Galaxie Dr

Three Cedars

14-Dec 4-10 p.m.

Lee Hill Park

Germanna Point

Coventry Creek

Coventry Meadows

Holland Meadows

Crimson Oaks

Lees Hill Village

Monticello

Old Dominion

15-Dec 3-9 p.m.

South Oaks

Lancaster Gate

Ni River Station

South Woods

16-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Cobblestone

Hollybrooke

Woodfield

Foster

Westfield

Millcreek

17-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Tidewater Trail from Bendfarm-Weis

18-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Ruffins Pond

Tidewater Trail Weis-Benchmark

Jim Morris

Benchmark

Pelhams Crossing

New Post Blvd

19-Dec 6-9 p.m.

Rollingwood Dr

Rhoads Dr

Cedarbrooke

Woodland

Cambridge

20-Dec 6-9 p.m. Rain Date

21-Dec 3-10 p.m.

Courthouse Commons

Plantation Forest

Stoneybrooke

Everette Estates

Crown Grant

Brittany Commons

Breckinridge

Edinburgh

Foster

Bloomsbury

Treemont

22-Dec 3-9 p.m.

Balls Bluff

Lees Parke

Holly Oak

Deep Creek

Lees Parke Estates

23-Dec 6-9 p.m. Rain Date

