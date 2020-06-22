More people in their 70s have died from COVID-19 than any other age group in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
A Spotsylvania County black woman in her 70s, whose death was reported Monday, has become the health district’s 34th fatality. Her death does not appear to be related to the outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Spotsylvania, which has affected 103 people. Ten Carriage Hill residents have died, and another 93 residents and staff members have confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.
The health district also is reporting an outbreak at a health care facility in which six people have tested positive. It’s one of 20 outbreaks that account for 224 local cases.
To date, 12 of the 34 local deaths have been residents in their 70s, followed by 10 deaths to those age 80 and older. The virus also has claimed five people in their 60s, four in their 50s and two in their 40s. More than twice as many males have died; 23 men to 11 women.
As of Monday, there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 locally for a cumulative total of 2,293 cases. That included 930 cases in Stafford County; 909 in Spotsylvania County; 232 in Fredericksburg; 126 in Caroline County; and 96 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 795 cases in Culpeper County; 409 in Fauquier County; 138 in Orange County; and 91 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 471 new cases on Monday for a cumulative total of 58,465 cases and 1,620 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.