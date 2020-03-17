Candice Choiniere already has respiratory problems, so when she developed more intense symptoms last week, including a cough and shortness of breath, she did exactly what experts recommend.
She saw her health care provider, who wrote an order that the 49-year-old Spotsylvania County resident be tested for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
But Choiniere didn’t get the test; instead, she got caught up in the confusion of how guidelines are administered and the reality of how few test kits are available. She’s put herself under quarantine for two weeks and has been told not to leave home unless her conditions worsen to the point where she needs medical care.
“I’m frustrated with not being able to breathe,” she said during a telephone interview, “but I think I’m more frustrated with the run-around, to be honest with you.”
Choiniere works in housekeeping at a local hotel, and while she hasn’t traveled outside the country, she doesn’t know if people whose rooms she’s cleaned have. And even though she’s younger than 60 and not considered at high risk because of her age, she does have underlying conditions of emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Her problems started Thursday, when she developed symptoms that sounded like a combination of flu, allergies and a touch of coronavirus. She had “gunky” eyes, nasal drip, a cough, shortness of breath, headache, body aches and nausea.
Her doctor gave her a flu test, which turned out negative. The physician also sent her to the emergency room with an order to be tested for COVID-19.
Choiniere had seen instructions to call ahead, so she did. She said she was told by ER staff that no test kits were available.
She called the Virginia Department of Health and went through a triage process, explaining that she’d already been evaluated by a doctor. A health department official contacted the hospital for her and said she could go get the test.
According to Choiniere, she was immediately shown to a room, had her vitals taken and waited. The doctor she saw said he believed something else was going on, such as a blood clot and heart issues and wanted to test for those.
Choiniere explained she’d been told by her doctor to seek COVID-19 testing—and that she’d just had a checkup three weeks earlier. She said she’d been healthy until the symptoms surfaced, although she does have several other underlying conditions, such as back and pelvic pain and weakness from nerve damage.
The doctor told Choiniere he was following health department guidelines, and Choiniere told the doctor she’d been in touch with the health department that day. The doctor also suggested “there weren’t enough tests for me to be tested,” she said. “The emergency room won’t do it unless my breathing gets in distress.”
Choiniere left the ER at that point, against medical advice, because she didn’t want to undergo other testing; she wanted to be screened for the virus.
She has continued to talk with health department officials, and she called a nurse with Mary Washington Healthcare’s triage line, at 540/741-1000. Both offered the same advice: Keep yourself isolated for two weeks and practice good hand-washing techniques—“the same list we’ve all read 100 times,” she said.
Choiniere is resigned to the self-quarantine, only coming out of her bedroom to use the bathroom. Her symptoms have improved slightly; instead of feeling like she has bricks on her chest when she’s seated, she only feels that sensation when she walks across the room.
“The hardest part, honestly, is not knowing,” she said. “I’m truly having a hard time with the lungs, but there’s a lack of test kits, and they’re picking and choosing who they give the tests to.”
In a story in Sunday’s Free–Lance Star, Dr. Michael McDermott, CEO at Mary Washington Healthcare and the chairman of a state group overseeing COVID-19 protocols for hospitals and health care systems, he called the lack of test kits “a national disgrace.”
He wasn’t blaming state health officials, saying there were only so many tests to administer. Virginia didn’t get thousands of test kits, it got “hundreds,” he said.
“I believe every hospital in the commonwealth has had patients who medical personnel and officials feel should be tested,” he said, “but we do not have the capacity to test.”
More private labs are stepping up to provide tests for COVID-19, but the turn-around time is considerably longer. McDermott said it takes two to five days for results from commercial labs, but the state facility is able to confirm test results in about four hours.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 67 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, and 1,028 people had been tested.
