Judy Steadman said her heart felt like it had flatlined after her husband lost his decade-long struggle with Lou Gehrig's disease in 2016.
The Spotsylvania County widow prayed to God to feel alive again, and to find a new purpose for her life.
She discovered that, and more, in Rwanda, a place she thought she'd never visit after watching "Hotel Rwanda," a movie about a Hutu hotel manager's struggle to protect Tutsi refugees during a period that became known as the Rwandan genocide.
The inspiration, which she resisted at first, was a little ad that caught her eye at a Christian women's conference several years ago. It said, "Come to Rwanda."
"I'm a person of faith," Steadman said. "There was a voice that said, 'You're going.' I said, 'No, I'm not.' I blew it off, but I couldn't sleep because I felt I was supposed to go. I tried to sabotage it because I wanted this nagging feeling to leave me."
Instead, she summoned the courage to make her first trip to the country known as the land of a thousand hills in 2017 with IF, a global Christian ministry organization for women. The people she met there had experienced heart-rending tragedies, but seeing firsthand how they showed compassion and forgiveness as they tried to rebuild their lives helped her heart begin to heal. It also set her life in a direction she couldn't have imagined.
On Sunday, Steadman leaves to join 10 other women on a trek up Kilimanjaro, the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. Their goal is to raise $170,000 in donations, which will provide 200,000 meals for children in Rwanda.
The climb is sanctioned through Africa New Life, a Christian-based ministry that supports schools, a hospital and vocational training for women. It expects to provide a total of 2.5 million school lunches in 2020, but depends on donations and sponsorships from individuals and groups.
Each Kilimanjaro team chooses which Africa New Life program it will raise money for. A team a couple years ago, for example, donated to its hospital. Steadman said her group considered raising money for women's vocational training, but decided on the school lunch program. According to Africa New Life, 39 percent of Rwandans live below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $1.25 per day. For many children, those meals at school may be the only ones they get.
"An average meal in Rwanda costs $0.83, which means $25 provides food for a child for a month [30 meals]. Feeding children and families is an extension of the gospel and provides students the stability and consistent nutrition necessary to complete their education," Steadman wrote on her online page where people can donate to the Kilimanjaro 2020 Food Campaign.
She got to see the difference Africa New Life is making in the lives of Rwandans during two trips to the small, landlocked country in Central Africa. The ministry was founded nearly 20 years ago by Charles Mugisha, who was born in Uganda after his parents fled the first genocide in Rwanda in 1959. He became a minister and moved to Rwanda, where his father was living, after the 1994 genocide in that country had ended.
Moved by the plight of those who'd been left orphaned, widowed or homeless, he began the organization that today provides for more than 10,000 children who are on track to graduate from high school, receive vocational training or pursue a university degree. It also operates the second largest hospital in the country, has opened several churches and has partnered with Organics 4 Orphans to teach families how to raise such things as beets, kale and tomatoes in small gardens.
Steadman visited women in Africa New Life's vocational training program on her first trip. Women make up the majority of Rwanda's population, and are often stuck in a poverty cycle brought on by a lack of education and challenging life situations. Through the program, they learn skills that enable them to find jobs as seamstresses, cosmetologists and childcare givers.
The women simply stared at her at first, and the language barrier seemed unbridgeable, Steadman said. Then she spotted a friendly face, pulled out the album she'd brought along and began pointing to photos of her family. The album included photos of her husband as he battled his illness.
"It just changed the way they treated me," said Steadman.
She decided to sponsor Miriam, one of the women in the program. When Miriam graduated, she made a bag and had it sent to Steadman to thank her. Steadman said she was so touched that she tried to contact her, but Africa New Life didn't know where she'd gone.
Steadman said that she prayed that she'd find the woman during her return trip, and was delighted when she did.
"She had no idea I was in the country," Steadman said. "She was smiling. She was glowing. She'd been able to get a job as a seamstress, and had another baby. Her life is changing."
Steadman has spent the past year getting ready for her latest trip. She loaded a backpack with 30-pound weights and started running at various locations, including stairs at the University of Mary Washington. She also went to Colorado last summer to train at high altitudes, and goes outside without warm clothing on days where the temperature dips below 20 degrees so she can get used to the cold.
She and her teammates connect through a private Facebook page, FaceTime and conference calls. She's also read up on the physical toll the climb can take, and watched video clips that a woman on a previous climb took so she'll have an idea of what to expect. She plans to take her cellphone and post her own photos on social media during the trek.
Steadman said that she feels like she's ready, and has her children's support.
"It's hard to start over by yourself," she said. "My oldest son said, 'Mom, you've got to do this. This will be the thing that will show you that you can take any obstacle and overcome it.' "
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.