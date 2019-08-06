Like many authors, Tim Weller of Stafford County gets a kick out of weaving personal experiences and people he’s known into works of fiction.
But there aren’t many writers who can combine their experiences in the Marine Corps with romance, which is what Weller did in some of his earliest books.
I had lunch with Weller recently to find out how this guy who grew up in Newark, N.J. and went into the Marine Corps in June 1967 ended up penning the books “Summer of Love: Semper Fi” and “Always Faithful.”
“I did have some interesting things happen to me when I was in the Corps,” said Weller, whose day job is working as an x-ray technician. “I was talking about them one day with my wife and she said I ought to write some of them down.”
So this friendly, personable guy who said he went into the Corps as a “skinny, scrawny kid afraid to fight” and came out a man-sized soldier “no longer afraid of confrontation” started turning memories into the written word.
Pretty quickly, Weller decided it was going to be more than just journaling. He realized he wanted to use his experiences to build a fictional story around the crazy days of the late ’60s, when young men were being trained and shipped off to Vietnam.
“I also borrowed from other people’s experiences of folks I met in the Corps, so I could broaden the scope,” he said.
And while it’s taken him between three and four years to write each of the three books he’s penned so far, he does it because he enjoys the process of writing the same way others enjoy hobbies.
“And I’m rather proud of them,” he noted, making it clear he has no delusions of challenging big-time authors like Stephen King or Tom Clancy.
“But for a few dollars, they’re solid entertainment,” he said proudly, “truly worth the investment of about what it costs to get a good cup of coffee.”
Weller said that in his first book, “Summer of Love: Semper Fi,” he uses himself as the main character, writing in the first person as he melds things that happened to him and fellow soldiers with other fictional events.
One of the moments that surely comes from experience happened during basic training at Parris Island on the rifle range one afternoon.
Weller said he and two other recruits weren’t scoring well on their targets and were pulled to the side by a drill sergeant who thought some exercises in the hot South Carolina sun might help motivate them to improve their concentration.
So they started doing the squat-thrust exercises that had them leaping up and down. Eventually, the other two recruits had enough and collapsed on the ground.
“He asked me if I was ready to quit,” said Weller, who quickly shot back “Sir, no sir!”
The author writes that “in that moment, I became galvanized, the same way that iron when heated becomes so much stronger. I realized in that moment that I could handle any obstacle that came my way.”
Weller said that in that first book—and in the second—he mixed military moments like that with stories that range from rescuing a Vietnamese woman from an assault to fulfilling a promise to a dying friend by taking a message of undying love to the soldier’s fiancée back home.
In the beginning, Weller found relaying a soldier’s experiences and memories easier than creating romance.
“Experienced romance authors, so many of them women, really have the knack for creating romantic moments,” he said. “For a kid who didn’t make it beyond high school, getting the hang of writing romantic scenes didn’t come easy to me.”
But he added that “if you’ve lived a normal life, had girlfriends and had things that didn’t all go well in romance, you can use those experiences and hopefully create something that feels real.”
Weller’s a brave soul in more ways than one given the fact that his latest book, “The Unfinished Kiss: Can Love Last Beyond a Lifetime?” is loosely based on his own love story with his wife, Evelyn. The couple chose Stafford County decades ago so that she, a flight attendant, could be close to the Dulles Airport where her international flights originate.
“Much of the book resembles our own experiences when my wife and I first met,” said Weller, noting that the Evelyn in his book also comes from Germany to the United States in search of work. “This couple is attracted to each other and faces challenges and health issues as their life together goes on.”
A smart man, he shared the book with his wife before getting it published by Amazon, as he had with the other two.
“I think she approved of the way things were handled,” Weller said. “She didn’t find anything she wanted me to change.”
Weller said he’s learned a lot in this life as an author, from the need for endless editing and rewriting to business decisions about cover art and marketing.
“I’m not doing this to get rich, I write because I enjoy doing it,” he said.
The author believes there will be at least one more Tim Weller book, though he’s not sure what story he’ll tackle next.
“Right now, I’m too busy marketing these last two,” he said with satisfied smile.