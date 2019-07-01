Marine Staff Sgt. Blake Hammack thought his eyes were fooling him.
“I keep looking over there because I can’t really believe it,” he said as he stood back to take in an eyeful of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown’s number 86 Camaro adorned with his unit’s crest, color scheme and Hammack’s name.
“I think this is awesome,” said Hammack, who is assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1). “It’s one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me, honest.”
Hammack was on hand Monday morning at Brandonbilt Motorsports garage off of U.S. 17 in southern Stafford County as the team rolled out the car that Brown will drive at Daytona International Speedway this Friday during NASCAR’s Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250.
Each car participating in the race will display the name of an active-duty military unit across the top of its windshield as part of NASCAR Salute, a program that shows appreciation for the U.S. armed forces.
“NASCAR mandated that every team get an active-duty military unit on their car, so when that came down, it came to me to find something,” said Gordon Combs, Brandonbilt Motorsport’s public relations specialist. “I went to a friend at the Pentagon and told him I wanted someone at Quantico.”
The Marines chose HMX-1 as the unit to be recognized on Brown’s car.
HMX-1, which provides direct support to the president, operates a fleet of “White Top” VH-3D Sea King and VH-60N White Hawk helicopters, as well as MV-22B Ospreys.
Although teams at the race will participate by displaying a windshield header, Brown’s team went all out with esprit de corps by giving the entire Camaro a complete color-scheme makeover.
On Monday morning, the team rolled out the Chevrolet for the Marines, who weren’t expecting anything more than the windshield dressing.
“The Marines think they’re having just the header, but we had the car wrapped like the presidential helicopter and have the unit patch on the hood of the car,” said Combs.
Master Gunnery Sgt. Craig Dauphinee brought 14 Marines from HMX-1 to witness the unveiling.
“It looks awesome,” said Dauphinee.
A race fan himself, Dauphinee said that last Friday, after his squadron was offered an opportunity to be recognized on the car, Brown’s team also invited the Marines to honor a special member of their unit by applying that crewman’s name to the car.
Dauphinee said the squadron picked Hammack due to his commitment, hard work and dedication to the squadron.
“Staff Sergeant Hammack has done great things in the Marine Detachment,” said Dauphinee. “He’s a hard-working kid, a huge NASCAR fan and it was a group decision to honor him this way.”
“I was surprised, to be honest,” said Hammack. “I guess I put in a lot of hard work, time and hours. It kind of came to fruition. I keep looking over there because I can’t really believe it.”
One of the Marines asked driver Brandon Brown if he could sign the car. Brandon asked his father and team owner Jerry Brown, and Jerry asked all 14 Marines present to sign the hood of the car.
Brandon Brown, who will drive the car in Daytona, likes the way the car turned out.
“I was excited about the scheme because it wasn’t the typical red, white and blue that everyone runs on,” the driver said.
“I love the colors, I love the American flag, but to be able to represent the actual Marines themselves and the servicemen and women is really cool to me.”
Brown said many friends he grew up with went into the service.
“A few of my buddies that I lived with in college were Marines in the same housing,” said Brown. “I grew up next to Quantico, so being able to represent them is going to be something real special to me and it’s real cool. It’s something I always wanted to be able to do for the home base, something that represents the troops well.”
Brown’s team, ranked 14th in series points, leaves Tuesday for Florida. The team is about halfway through its hectic 2019 season.
“Tech day is on Wednesday, practice on Thursday, race on Friday,” Brown said. “We’re hoping this new color scheme gets us to fly to victory lane—just like the helicopters.”