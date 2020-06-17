Stafford County employees officially have this Friday off to observe Juneteenth.
Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s lead, Stafford’s Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that the county would recognize the day as an official paid holiday. Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and King George County governments will also be closed to observe the holiday.
Juneteenth marks the day that African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were officially told they had been freed from slavery by Union Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
“Stafford County has made great strides in the last few years in telling the rich history of our African American community—from our 350th anniversary events to our interpretative signage detailing the Trail to Freedom to our archaeological survey of enslaved people’s structures,” Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Meg Bohmke said in a press release. “Incorporating Juneteenth into these efforts is important in continuing to recognize all history as ‘our’ history.”
Northam also announced that he will work with legislators later this year to pass a law to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday, according to the Associated Press.
Stafford’s release said most county government offices and departments will be closed on Juneteenth. Emergency services, the Sheriff’s Office, the Rappahannock Regional landfill and the magistrate will remain open, as will the courts.
The proclamation came on the same day the board voted 7–0 to appoint a subcommittee to look into forming a multicultural committee in light of recent protests in Stafford County following the death of George Floyd.
Supervisors had attempted to establish a multicultural committee a few years ago, but Bohmke said it was not an official committee of the board. The current committee would be board appointed.
The subcommittee, which includes Supervisors Crystal Vanuch, Tinesha Allen and Gary Snellings, will meet prior to the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 7 to discuss how the committee will structured. After the structure is decided, the subcommittee will be dissolved.
“The benefit of this, in my opinion, is also allowing more constituents to be a part of the process and once we are able to appoint and do the board appointees on this, I think it’ll allow us to let more people know that they can apply, and that it’s not sort of a hand-selected group of a few individuals,” said Vanuch.
The panel will address issues regarding race, ethnicity, justice and equity in Stafford, according to the board’s agenda item report.
“This most important thing is that we want to do this right. We don’t want to hurry the process. We want to do this right and we want it to be an effective committee, just like all of our other committees,” said Bohmke.
