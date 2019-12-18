Stafford County is the latest locality in the state to declare itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.
County supervisors voted 7-0 Tuesday night in support of Stafford County citizens' 2nd Amendment rights, joining 93 other jurisdictions in the state who have adopted similar resolutions.
The late-night vote came at 11:15 p.m.
Citizens filled the board chamber at the county's Government Center to capacity, as well as two overflow rooms within the county headquarters, totaling about 250 observers indoors. Outside, over 2,000 people braved cold temperatures and occasional rain to show support for the resolution.
This story will be updated.
