In this 2019 file photo, retired Lt. Gen. Ron Christmas (right) and Purple Heart recipient Matt Brown, who served 22 years in the Army, examine the Stafford County Armed Services Memorial in Stafford on November 8. This year's Memorial Day service that was to be held at the site has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 John Cunningham for the Free Lance-Star

Stafford County officials have canceled the annual Memorial Day ceremony for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony had been scheduled for May 22 at the county’s Armed Services Memorial, located near the county courthouse.

“To cancel this event is hurtful. Many veterans are suffering from PTSD, they are hurting,” said Daniel Cortez, a retired Marine and chairman of National Vet Court Alliance, Inc. “When these programs are canceled, it's a setback.”

Similar events honoring veterans who lost their lives in service to their country are being canceled nationwide as well, but some events are going forward, albeit with personal safety and social distancing protocols.

“Even at the White House, they're having modified, but responsible self-distancing ceremonies,” said Cortez.

County officials still plan on holding a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.

