Fourteen weeks after they left school—unaware they would never return for class—Stafford High School seniors entered the building again for their social-distancing graduations.
“Many of the kids and parents are in tears,” Principal Joseph Lewis said. “They didn’t know [March 12] was going to be the last time they’d be in this building, and they didn’t expect to come back.”
After schools were closed for the remainder of the 2019–20 academic year, Stafford County Public Schools planned to hold traditional group graduations for its Class of 2020 on Aug. 1.
But earlier this month, with it appearing unlikely that Gov. Ralph Northam will lift the ban on large social gatherings, the division decided to hold in-person, social-distancing graduation ceremonies for its seniors, similar to what other local school divisions have done.
Graduation ceremonies began at the county’s five high schools last week and will continue through Tuesday.
Stafford High School’s 460 seniors graduated over four days, from Wednesday through Saturday, in both morning and evening sessions. Families signed up for a 20-minute slot. Each slot could accommodate a maximum of eight graduates and their families.
All the events are being livestreamed on the school division’s website, so family members who cannot be present for their student’s graduation can watch as it happens.
Arriving for her graduation Friday morning, Mary Pelham was greeted with a big hug from a teacher—after the teacher first obtained permission—at the front of the school.
“I’ve missed you so much!” the teacher exclaimed.
Senior Jack Rainey said he was happy with the short, individual graduation events and “not really” upset at not having a traditional commencement ceremony.
His mom, Anna Hash, admitted she was “a little disappointed.”
“But it is what it is,” she said.
Senior Ryan Humphrey said he was also a bit disappointed, but admitted that as the last of four siblings, he’s been to his fair share of graduations.
“I wasn’t dying to sit in the sun for hours,” he said.
Barbara Humphrey, Ryan’s mom, said she appreciated that this year’s seniors got to graduate with at least a small group of their classmates.
“We’re making the best of it,” Humphrey said.
Stafford High School social studies teacher and senior class sponsor Michael Miller called the social-distancing graduation “bittersweet.”
“It was difficult not being able to give them their senior year,” he said. “Traditionally, we do a senior dinner dance and senior picnic after commencement. Obviously, we couldn’t do that this year.”
“But they’ve been a good class and I’ve enjoyed them, and we’re trying to do the best we can for them,” Miller continued.
Stafford High School’s senior class did carry on one tradition. Each year, the class presents white honors robes to one graduate—and this year, they gave the robes to Lewis, who is retiring after 13 years as principal.
“I never, never expected or wanted this,” Lewis said of the nontraditional 2020 graduation. “But it is a special graduation for these special kids.”
He said parents and students appreciate that this year’s graduations are personal and more intimate.
As Ryan Humphrey stood onstage and moved the tassel on his cap from right to left, Lewis asked his parents, “Are you graduating, too?”—a nod to the fact that they were watching their youngest child graduate.
“I remember Ryan when he was just a little freshman,” Lewis told them.
Lewis said he also plans to continue his tradition of singing a song to the graduates instead of giving a speech.
“Every year I pick a song that means something to them and to me and to the time,” he said.
Lewis wouldn’t reveal this year’s song, but said it has already been recorded and will be coming out soon.
