Stafford County’s Abel Lake boat ramp and its parking area at Kellogg Mill Road have been reopened.
The area had been closed since May 23, the day Stafford’s Board of Supervisors heard from a group of Colonial Forge High School students following the death of classmate Helen Wang.
The 17-year-old junior was killed May 16 as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the boat ramp’s parking area. The teen’s car collided with a truck. Another 17-year-old passenger who was traveling with Wang was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released.
“County officials have finished paving the entrance to the parking area along with working with VDOT to remove and clear trees and brush to improve the sightlines along the road,” reported Andrew Spence, Stafford’s community engagement program director. “This project was completed to improve the safety and visibility at the entrance to aid in the prevention of further accidents.”
Tree limbs, high grass and overgrown vegetation were all cited during the May 23 meeting as possible contributors to the fatal collision.
Supervisor Gary Snellings acknowledged both VDOT and county officials for turning the roadway safety improvement project around quickly.
“They’ve made the area safer than what it was before,” said Snellings.