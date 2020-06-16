Stafford County has received just over $13.3 million under the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The relief act is intended to help mitigate the massive economic fallout experienced across the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia received about $3.3 billion to distribute to localities across the state.
Fred Presley, Stafford’s deputy county administrator, said the funds were distributed to localities based on population. Stafford supervisors were scheduled to discuss how to allocate the funds at their meeting Tuesday and are expected to vote July 7 on a final list of CARES Act-eligible expenses.
The funds must be spent by Dec. 30.
“We had over $22 million in requests for that $13 million,” said Presley.
To help prioritize those requests, county officials created a team from multiple county departments who reviewed, ranked, and made recommendations for supervisors to consider.
Presley said the county spent $900,000 in the initial stages of the pandemic on personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and overtime for personnel. Because many county employees teleworked, and continue to do so, the county had to purchase laptops and other equipment to allow employees access to internal networks.
In addition to the many county departments requesting financial assistance, many regional partners reached out to the county.
“We’re getting requests from the [Rappahannock Regional Jail], the R-Board, the juvenile detention center, libraries, the George Washington Regional Commission, and other partners about money they spent, and they are all eligible,” Presley said. “Other localities are doing the same.”
In addition, Presley said the county has also received requests from area nonprofits who have helped the homeless population and provided meals and other services during the pandemic.
“We’re working on a proposal to [supervisors] to use some of that money from the CARES Act to address some of those issues as well,” said Presley.
The county’s website and internal virtual network also felt the strain during the pandemic. Presley said many county employees working at home had to use the network, and residents who ordinarily do business in person at the Government Center instead went online, causing problems for the network.
“We have a lot of technology requests,” said Presley. “We really weren’t set up for everyone visiting the website at one time.”
Hazardous duty pay for first-responders, social workers and others on the front line of COVID-19 are also eligible expenses under the CARES Act, and Presley hopes those workers will be compensated through Stafford County’s share of the funding.
Presley said several requests from the county’s school system will also be reviewed by supervisors in the coming weeks. Although Stafford public schools received nearly $1.6 million from the CARES Act directly, the schools have asked the county for an additional $1.26 million to help clean and adequately prepare schools for reopening this fall, and an additional $1.1 million to purchase Chromebook computers for all county students.
Outside of the local government headquarters, Presley said improvements and upgrades are necessary, including the Emergency Operations Center and on county utilities pushed to full capacity since the pandemic began.
Presley said one of the challenges he has faced while preparing the list of proposed targets to receive CARES Act funds was the moving target of changes released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Funds from the CARES Act must be spent by local governments by Dec. 30.
The county had originally hoped to allocate some of the CARES Act funds to expand broadband services into rural areas of the county, but subsequent guidance from the government agency said those expenses were not eligible under the federal program.
“Additional guidance is released on a regular basis and list has to be adjusted,” said Presley. “We’ve learned a lot in these three months and have identified ways we can improve. We’re probably going to be operating differently going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.