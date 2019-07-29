Cindy McGann, who has been a Stafford County bus driver for 30 years, recalls the days of manual transmissions and no cellphones or radios of any type to call local authorities.
“We were on our own,” said McGann.
She noted that buses today have new radio systems that allow drivers to contact 911 immediately in the event of an emergency. But today’s drivers also face a possibility of threats to themselves and the students they take to and from school.
So that’s why the Stafford Sheriff’s Office was at Colonial Forge High School last week training 275 county bus drivers on how to deal with dangerous situations.
Ten officials from the Sheriff’s Office conducted the training Thursday, which began with an overview presentation in the school’s auditorium. After that, the group moved to staged training stations aboard buses in the school’s parking lot.
One aspect of the curriculum included crisis intervention training to help drivers “de-escalate potential violence before it happens,” according to Stafford Sheriff David Decatur.
“Our bus drivers have such an incredible responsibility,” said Decatur. “They’re transporting the most precious thing to us on the roadways, which are our children—the students—and they have so much to have to contend with.”
Decatur first partnered with Stafford educators for active-shooter training following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in Newtown, Conn., in which a gunman shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children.
In 2014, Decatur’s office expanded the training to include active-shooter training for bus drivers. Thursday’s event took trainees out of the traditional classroom setting by adding hands-on sessions.
In addition to the bus drivers, Decatur and his staff have trained 300 new teachers in active-shooter countermeasures so far this year. That’s on top of the 4,000 school employees who were trained last year.
“School buses are the safest form of transportation, but we want to make it safer,” said Barry Sudduth, the Stafford school system’s executive director of transportation and fleet services. “In Stafford County, we are fortunate to work with law enforcement. There’s a lot of collaboration to ensure our students are safe.”
Each school bus used in last week’s training featured a different scenario for drivers to encounter.
On one bus, sheriff’s officials taught drivers basic communication skills to deal with situations ranging from an angry parent to more severe incidents that could place drivers or students in extremely dangerous situations.
“Here they’re shown how to deal with confrontations between parents and bus drivers, someone on the bus trying to get at a student, or any sort of active fighter incident or an active shooter,” said 1st Sgt. Joe Bice.
“Some of the things we’re teaching are good communications,” said Decatur. “De-escalate and bring the person down. It’s not necessarily a gunman; it could be someone who’s just angry, a road rage incident, or someone who’s just upset or is suffering from mental illness, or it could be some type of disagreement.”
Another training session showed bus drivers how to counter and prevent individuals trying to get on a bus. It included lessons in defensive tactics and noted items already on the bus that a driver can use as a weapon against an intruder.
Drivers were also shown how to position themselves and their passengers safely in the event of an intrusion, while another station showed drivers ways to recall an accurate description of a suspicious individual.
“This is done by retaining descriptive factors, such as what they’re wearing, from head to toe,” said Bice.
A training station inside the school showed bus drivers the differences between rifles and shotguns and between revolvers and semi-automatic handguns. This information helps law enforcement officers who respond to a threat or attack know what they might encounter.
The Sheriff’s Office also demonstrated how suitcases, backpacks and mail packages could potentially be loaded with explosives. Deputies even discussed the hazards found outside the confines of the school bus.
“There’s a number of hazards and potential safety issues that [bus drivers] have to contend with,” said Decatur. “Looking for vehicles following them and angry people who may try to get on the bus, so all of this training and this partnership with schools, is a great way that we can help them be prepared.”
Decatur said that while training is important in helping drivers preparing for adverse situations before they arise, he urged them to always remain vigilant and rehearse scenarios in their own minds.
“Don’t let your first time be your first time,” Decatur said. “Even if you can’t rehearse it physically, prepare subconsciously for what to do. Work the situation though in your mind.”
The drivers felt the training session was a tremendous help in preparing them for the Aug. 12 start of the school year.
“I feel like I can do more things that I couldn’t do before,” said Brian Pierpont, who has been driving a county school bus for 15 years. “If something happens where we have to defend ourselves, we are able to. So that makes a big difference driving a school bus.”
“Any time they give you tools for your toolbox, I’m all for it,” said Robert Brutski, who is beginning his fifth year as a county bus driver. “These are tools for what could happen on a school bus. We need to be prepared for the what-ifs.”