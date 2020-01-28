Scott Kizner, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools, has announced he will resign his position effective in January 2021.
Kizner read a statement announcing his resignation at the School Board meeting Tuesday evening.
“After much personal reflection, I have decided to end my superintendency in Stafford effective Jan. 21, 2021,” Kizner read.
He said he has “no definite plans” about what he will do once he steps down.
In his statement, Kizner discussed his career in public education beginning in 1981. He stated he is in his 21st year as a school division leader.
“I have been touched by so many children who have allowed me to enter their lives,” Kizner said in his statement. “Some children I have gotten to know in a personal and emotional way. They have invited me to see the unfairness and harsh conditions young children should not face, and allowed me to be part of their journey to experience happiness and a brighter future.
“Although there were many success, there continue to be those who are still hurting, and I continue to share in their emotional struggles,” he added. “I have dedicated my professional and personal energy to creating conditions where very child will be treated equally.”
Kizner was hired in 2018 with a four-year contract. He was previously superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Following Kizner’s statement, School Board Chair Holly Hazard thanked Kizner for what he has done for Stafford schools.
“I know you will still lead us as we look for a new leader and hopefully you’ll still be out there advocating for us,” she said. “I know we have to accept this letter [of resignation] but I don’t want to accept this letter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.