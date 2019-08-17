Recent cases of a parasitic illness have been linked to Stafford County pools, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The parasite, cyptosporidiosis, has been connected to swimming pools at the Massad YMCA and Curtis Park, according to the agency.
The two Curtis Park pools were closed after four people participating in a swim meet at Mark Lenzi Pool at Curtis Park on Aug. 3 contracted cryptosporidiosis, according to a county release on Friday.
County officials said there was no evidence the pool is contaminated, but want to allow time for hyperchlorination, which is supposed to kill any potential contaminant. The pools are expected to reopen Sunday.
No details were available about the specific health issues related to the YMCA pool.
The parasite can cause diarrhea, nausea and loss of appetite, abdominal pain and low-grade fever. Symptoms usually develop within seven to 10 days.
The health department said anyone who swam at Curtis Park between Aug. 3 and Aug. 16 may have been exposed to the parasite; anyone who swam at the YMCA between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14 may have been exposed.
While people can ingest the parasite in food or water, the department said swimming pools “are not an uncommon site where patrons may be exposed to” it.
Anyone who experienced symptoms should contact a physician, according to the department.
In healthy people, cryptosporidiosis is typically a self-limited illness that clears up on its own without medication. It can be diagnosed by testing a stool sample. If patients need medication, an anti-parasitic drug can be prescribed.
To avoid spreading the germs, the health department also advised anyone who suffered the parasitic symptoms to avoid pools, Jacuzzis, lakes, rivers and similar bodies of water for two weeks after symptoms of the illness dissipates. The department also noted that hand sanitizer does not kill the parasite, and suggested using soap and water before and after swimming.
The health department said officials at the facilities are following its recommendations to deal with the parasite.